Kanye West Addressed Separation From Kim Kardashian, Desire To Get Back Together In Really Candid Comments

Kanye West seems as determined as ever to keep his family together. In the same week that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian went public with new boyfriend Pete Davidson of SNL fame, the rapper proclaimed that it is God’s will for the divorcing duo to work through their problems and inspire other couples to overcome their own separations.

The controversy-courting rapper spoke at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, according to BuzzFeed, and Ye got unexpectedly candid with the attendees. He admitted that he’d done unacceptable things during his marriage to Kim Kardashian — and no, he wasn't referring to his oddball name change — but that there was still hope for spirtual redemption.

The narrative God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed. In all these relationships, we've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was gonna be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change that narrative.

With the release of his latest album Donda — which saw Kim Kardashian continuing to support her husband amid their separation by attending and even participating in his listening parties — it was revealed that Kanye West had cheated on Kardashian during their marriage. That bit definitely sparked theories and speculation about how it factored into Ye and Kardashian's troubles as time went on.

Ye also made numerous hurtful remarks publicly about his wife and her famous family, which was followed by E!’s TV cameras for Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2006 until the series wrapped earlier this year. The Kardashians are currently filming a new reality series with Hulu, and West addressed needing to reclaim his family’s narrative, as the younger family members are building up fandoms of their own.

I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Disney write the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home.

Basically, Kanye West told the Los Angeles Mission crowd that God’s plan dictates that he and Kim Kardashian will reconcile in order to influence — very on-brand word choice there — millions of people to have hope in their own lives.

If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay. But when the kingdom, when God — who has already won — brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.

Well, good luck to Pete Davidson if he’s going up against God’s will. The Saturday Night Live comedian went Instagram official with Kim Kardashian this week after the couple met in October when the reality star guest-hosted SNL. Davidson and Kardashian shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch and in the weeks following the show were seen on multiple outings.

I wonder what Pete Davidson thinks about Kanye West’s recent comments. Along with these more recent declarations, Ye told the Drink Champs podcast that he hasn’t received any paperwork regarding the divorce, and he continued his pleas to Kim Kardashian on Instagram Stories on Black Friday.

None of this can be easy for Kim Kardashian, who is obviously trying to move on with her life. Her continued love and support for Kanye West and his art has been something she’s been consistently vocal about, so she surely doesn't want to hurt Ye. Here’s hoping the couple will figure out how to handle their situation in whatever way is best for them and their four children in the long term.