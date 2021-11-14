Kim Kardashian On A Roll After SNL Appearance, And Just Totally Poked Fun At Her Past Divorces

Last month, for the first time ever, a member of the Kardashian family finally hosted Saturday Night Live at Studio 8H. And she completely eviscerated the public perception of herself and her family as a result. Kim Kardashian joked not only about divorcing Kanye West but about K names, OJ Simpson and her notorious sex tape, too. Now, the reality star seems to be on a comedic roll – because she personally took aim at her three previous divorces (in total) just for the heck of it.

The pointed reference in question came at Simon Huck’s wedding this weekend. Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg posted a clip on social media (via People) of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is a close personal friend of Huck, giving a traditional toast to the happy couple. Apparently, the starlet did some math and appreciated the irony of a thrice divorcee giving a wedding speech. She joked, in part, to the crowd:

I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight.

Kim Kardashian did kind of hit the nail on the head there. She was married for four years to music producer Damon Thomas just before her family's meteoric rise in reality TV. Then Kardashian infamously divorced Kris Humphries in 2011, after barely three months of marriage. Of late, her relationship with rapper Kanye West was seemingly the one that was going to last forever (given how they have four kids together). However, the SKIMS CEO filed for divorce in February of this year, jokingly citing West’s “personality” as the reason during her on Saturday Night Live monologue. (However, he seems to think they’re still going to work things out…)

It's commendable that the media mogul at least has a good sense of humor about her marital history and public persona. There's that old saying that laughing at yourself is in fact loving yourself – and it seems she has always been pretty good at the latter. Maybe all this time she's been apparently spending with SNL Pete Davidson lately is rubbing some humor off on the future Hulu content producer?

Something really must be in the air, though – or perhaps it's just an auspicious time for a lifelong commitment. This marks the second wedding Kim Kardashian has attended this week alone – the first being Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s carnival-themed nuptials. Kardashian was even seen doing bridesmaids’ work (while not actually being one herself) of fixing Hilton’s train for pictures at the ceremony. So by proxy, the Internet was clearly wrong that that two early 2000s It girls aren't good friends still to this day.

All that's left is for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's future wedding to take up Kim's services. Evidently, she's a Jack of all trades: she jokes, she toasts, and makes one hell of a shapewear brand.