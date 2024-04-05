Bianca Censori Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Wearing Tights As Pants When Out With Kanye West

The relationship between Bianca Censori and Kanye West is a mystery to many. It seems to have come out of nowhere, with West first confronting ex wife Kim Kardashian over their decision to divorce, then him quickly marrying Censori in a secret ceremony not long after the divorce was finalized. But it’s not just the relationship that’s throwing people off, it’s also the somewhat shocking outfits Censori wears when out with West. This seems to be continuing, as Censori recently wore just a pair of tights and a bra to dinner with the “Famous” singer.

The two were recently spotted by TMZ at French restaurant Gigi’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. West wore a black pair of sweatpants and a sweatshirt while Censori wore just a black lace bra and a white pair or lace tights with wedges and a slicked back bun. In the paparazzi photos, she held a black purse in front of her to cover up anything outright objectionable in public.

The outfits in general have caused quite a stir, with there even being threats of legal action taken towards Censori for the little amount of clothing she’s been wearing while out with West. Recently she stepped out with her Yeezy mogul husband wearing only neon green tights and a tube top. She took things one step further on social media, when she was photographed in nothing but fashion tape.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Some have even wondered if there is a part of her revealing outfit choices that are shocking on purpose. Kanye West has called himself a performance artist in the past, and many have speculated that Censori’s public image is a part of that. PR experts have commented on Censori’s lack of clothing in public, and have suggested that the entire thing is meant to cause outrage. However, other people close to the situation have claimed that to suggest these looks are all West’s doing would be overlooking Censori’s own creativity and motives.

Even if Censori has a say in her provocative outfits, this doesn’t negate the fact that the architect’s style has significantly changed since she married West. At first there were rumors that West was trying to recreate his relationship with Kim Kardashian by styling Censori, but these looks have far exceeded anything Kardashian would wear outside of her home. It’s unclear if the Wests have a bigger point to make with the attention-grabbing garb, or this is just controversy for controversy’s sake

Like Censori’s outfits, this story is constantly evolving, so we will have to see how far this couple is willing to take these outfits. They seem to have no problem testing limits, as they have already been kicked off of a water taxi in Italy for performing what was described as a “lewd act.” At this point, it’s hard to tell what will be more revealing, the next season of The Kardashians, or Censori’s next date night ensemble.