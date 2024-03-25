‘People Are Confusing Bianca’s Creativity’: What’s Reportedly Really Going On With All The Wild Outfits Ye’s New Wife Has Been Wearing In Public

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship continues, the latter’s clothing remains a highly discussed topic. Censori has been cited for wearing risqué ensembles when out in public with her hubby, and sources claim some close to her are concerned. It’s also been heavily rumored that West (who now formally goes by Ye) has been forcing her to sport such outfits. However, some – including one of the mogul’s collaborators – have sought to counter that narrative. Now, an insider is sharing alleged details on what’s really going on with the wild pieces Censori has been wearing up to this point.

It goes without saying that 28-year-old Mrs. West’s style has been somewhat “eccentric,” to say the least. Over the past year, she’s sported body tape on one particular occasion and neon green tights and a tube top on another. It recently seemed that she was starting to opt for outfits that weren't as skimpy, but TMZ reports that that's no longer the case. While it’s been heavily theorized that 46-year-old Ye is manipulating his wife into wearing these outfits, a fashion source that’s supposedly close to the couple refutes that idea. The unnamed person alleges to Page Six that this is all very-much curated and that the Yeezy architectural designer is definitely in on the plan:

People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.

If the public really is “confusing Bianca’s creativity” and she’s only been performing alongside her husband, then that would be quite a plot twist. These assertions should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt at this point, but they’re honestly not too far out of the realm of possibility. After all, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper has been known to make headlines for his somewhat provocative antics and style choices. So it would (theoretically) make sense for him to work with his wife to continue drumming up buzz in such a way.

PR expert Mark Borkowski shared thoughts on Kanye West allegedly making his wife wear revealing clothing, and his sentiments weren’t too different from those of Page Six’s source. Borkowski opined that West understands Internet “outrage” and wants his partner’s attire to go viral. The public relations veteran also surmised that in doing all of this, the Grammy winner is taking a similar page from the playbook of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

More on Kanye West (Image credit: ABC 7 Chicago) Fans Expected Kanye West To Perform At Rolling Loud. They Did Not Hold Back When He Ended Up Only Dancing Instead

Many seem to believe that the “Homecoming” rapper would force Bianca Censori to wear outfits of his choosing due to what’s been said about him by past partners. Years ago, Kim Kardashian opened up about her ex-husband clearing out her closest when they got together. Another one of the music industry veteran’s exes, Julia Fox, also talked about “packing up” her outfits and life to be with him. When it comes to Censori though, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s comments suggest that the truth of the Wests’ situation is stranger than fiction . Not only does she say that Censori has control over what she wears but that the couple have an in-house team of designers they can call upon whenever they need.

Despite that assertion it’s been claimed that the Censori family is still concerned about Bianca. Her father, Elia “Leo” Censori, is allegedly unhappy with his daughter and son-in-law’s exploits. If sources are to be believed, Leo wants to speak with Ye and appeal to his status as a father of two girls when discussing the matter of Bianca’s outfits. Amid that, Bianca’s mother, Alexandra traveled from Australia to check out her daughter’s living situation and, supposedly, all is well with the couple right now.

When it comes to Bianca Censori’s clothes, it’s yet to be determined whether there’s any validity to the theory that she and her husband are just doing it up big for the cameras. If they are doing that though, then one could argue that they’re succeeding in garnering attention.