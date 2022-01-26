Kanye West Explains How Co-Parenting Is Going With Kim Kardashian, And It Sounds Like A Whole Bunch Of Drama

Kanye West sat down for a tell-all interview this week where he talked about a lot of personal stuff, including what has really been going down with himself and Kim Kardashian. From what he has to say, it sounds like previous reports indicating that he’d get into co-parenting and other issues with his ex were right on the money. In fact, from what Ye had to say, things are not currently copacetic at all.

Speaking on a variety of topics, Kanye West Spoke To Hollywood Unlocked ’s Jason Lee. During the course of the conversation, Kanye West heavily detailed a day he was taking North West and the rest of the kids to school, only to be told he could not go near the house. He also mentions that Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson (whom Kanye recently dissed in a song) may have been with his ex inside while all of this was going on. Here’s his side of the story:

My cousins, who I had directed to sit down with Kim, because earlier this week when I went to pick up my kids from school. So, the security stopped me at the gate. At that point security was in between me and my children. And that’s what was not fair to happen, but I didn’t want to argue about it, so I just chilled, took my kids to school, took my kids back. I’m driving, I bring ‘em back and North is like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something and it’s like, ‘Oh daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined. And I’m hearing the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.

This obviously sounds very similar to reports that came out months and months ago after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West initially split and were working on co-parenting. At that time, though, it sounded like Kanye West was the perpetrator of barriers , as reports indicated he had told the Kardashian sister “you can contact me through my security” early on. Now, the rapper seems to be saying this is coming from Kim's camp.

My cousin’s had two directives: 'I want you to talk to Kim,’ because I didn’t want to get into an argument. I had two things… I said when you go talk to her, because it took a couple of days for them to even get a meeting. You know what I’m saying?... There’s just no communication.

He went on to say he wanted to have better access to the kids and that he feels “security” should not be “between [him] and [his] kids.” He also wanted his cousins to bring up his kid wearing makeup on TikTok, which he says he really doesn’t approve of. He mentioned he feels the whole thing has been a “poking the bear” situation, but from everything he noted, it sounds like the one thing that is not happening is Ye and Kim actually speaking face-to-face.

This story’s broken so big since it was first hinted at that even Shaq has weighed in on Kim and Kanye at this point, with the former NBA player saying “that’s what happens when you put all your business on social media.” But Kanye contends all the drama is gonna work out and even said during the interview they won't go "full Will and Jada."

A few days ago, reports indicated that Kim Kardashian had heard about what was coming in the Hollywood Unlocked interview, even though at that point it hadn’t dropped yet. She allegedly wasn’t happy with what was said, though if those earlier reports are true they mention Kim wants “a strong relationship” for her kids with both parents as well. Sometimes the two also seem to be on better terms than other times, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s next.