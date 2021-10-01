Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Back To Hanging Out Amidst Split

The marital issues between Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have been well documented, thanks in large part to Keeping Up with the Kardashians capturing most of their lives for the past 7 years. Fans saw (or heard) about arguments between the two that ranged in everything from fashion choices to Band-Aids. West ultimately slipped away from the purview of the cameras, but his public statements about the Kardashian family last year during his presidential campaign trail indicated that their problems were actually a lot more serious. Then suddenly in February, Kardashian filed for divorce. Despite the split, though, the headline-makers have worked together on occasion, and apparently hung outrecently in a non-professional sense.

Per TMZ, the soon-to-be divorced couple was spotted having dinner in Malibu at Nobu, a favorite restaurant of the Kardashians and many celebs. They were joined by the CMO of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, Tracy Romulus, and her husband/music producer Ray Romulus, who has worked with big names like Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey. The dinner is significant because it marks the second time that Kardashian and Kanye West have went out together in recent weeks. But was it a double date, per se, or just a casual and friendly night out whilst wearing matching sunglasses?

It is believed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making a conscious effort to rebuild some kind of bond for the sake of their four children after the divorce is finalized. Whether or not that bond is simply friendship or something more remains to be seen. Although, their most recent outing together has increased speculation that maybe Kardashian will take back her divorce petition entirely. An inside source for E! Online alleged earlier last month that a reconciliation could in fact happen, saying,

Kim is not rushing the divorce. She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.

However, Kanye West’s recently released tenth studio album, Donda, has seemingly stirred up some old wounds. One of the songs, “Hurricane,” supposedly even alludes to West cheating on Kim Kardashian during their marriage. (Evidently, though, it was years ago and not the reason for their divorce.) But West and Kardashian aren't exactly confirming the rumors.

Hanging out and rekindling a romance with an ex amidst many rumors and an ongoing divorce seems unlikely for anyone, even where the Kardashians are concerned. Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian has been actively helping Kanye West with his creative vision for Donda. She showed up to support all three of the public listening parties and had no qualms about donning a wedding dress at the last one. The move suggested at the time that the two are actually quite comfortable theatrically playing out their lives for the consumption of their fans.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are, outwardly, better sports about their situation than I would be. Their night out on the town is raising a lot of eyebrows but, at the very least, they aren't of the Kim Kardashian alien-eyebrow variety.