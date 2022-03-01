Kanye West Wants Prenup With Kim Kardashian Thrown Out, But What's Actually In The Document?

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and the legal proceedings are still in full swing. Kardashian has made it clear, via court documents, that she wants to legally end their marriage sooner rather than later. However, West has reportedly been prolonging the process, even occasionally saying that he hasn’t seen “the paperwork.” More recently, the rapper is asking that the prenuptial agreement the couple had in place be thrown out. At the same time, the information present within those documents has now been made known.

Ye is reportedly contesting the prenup in an effort to further delay the divorce, according to Radar . Kim Kardashian recently brought up the agreement amid her attempts to be declared legally single . In her argument, she explicitly made note of her ex’s apparent strategy to keep the legal process going. However, the rapper’s lawyer argues that “California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid.” They also assert that a “presumption of invalidity” exists, that is until the agreement is “ratified” (or signed) by both sides or there’s a rebuttal of sorts in a courtroom.

With so much conflict being caused by the agreement, some may be wondering about the specifics. Well, Radar actually obtained the documents and managed to shed some light on a few details. The papers include legal jargon and financial figures, but they also feature personal details about the state of the two star’s lives at the time.

What Do The Documents Tell Us About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Personal Lives At That Point?

In the agreement, it’s explained that the SKIMS head was “fully supporting herself at the time she began dating Kanye and is fully self-supporting as of the date of this Agreement.” There’s also mention of the fact that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously wed Damon Thomas, “before their marriage ended in divorce in 2004.” The documents also detail the starlet’s subsequent marriage to Kris Humphries, which “was dissolved on or about April 19. 2013.” There was also mention of the “Eazy” rapper having never been married and started dating the reality TV star in 2012.

Apparently, Kimye began discussing the idea of a prenup in December 2013, after getting engaged in October of that same year. Kim Kardashian signed the papers on March 16th of that year. And the “Eazy” performer officially put down his John Hancock on the dotted line on March 20th while in Paris, France. When it came to negotiations both stars were represented by their own lawyers.

What Does The Prenup Reveal About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Financial Standings Over A Decade Ago?

It would appear that the Kardashians star’s federal income tax return was $9.1 million, and her adjusted gross income on her 2012 federal income was $8.4 million. On the other hand, Ye’s income reportedly totaled $1.9 million in 2011 and $4.6 million in 2012. Apparently, both parties’ money came through their entertainment companies and not through the stars themselves.

The deal also stated that any property acquired by either side during the marriage would be solely considered that person’s property. Anything bought jointly would be considered a community asset, and Kim Kardashian has claimed no such purchases were made. At the time, she owned a $9 million home in Los Angeles, and her soon-to-be husband, at that time, owned a house in California and a condo in New York.

At the time the prenup was written up, the couple only had one child – daughter North. And the agreement included provisions regarding child support in case of a divorce:

Nothing contained in this Agreement shall be constructed as absolving either Party of the statutory obligation to support any child or children of the Parties. In the event of a separation or marriage dissolution, such’s Party’s obligations to support any child of the Parties shall be determined and governed under the law of the State of California.