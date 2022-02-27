How Kanye West Addressed Kim Kardashian’s Social Media Accusations In New Court Documents

The back and forth continues in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce proceedings, and now at issue are multiple now-deleted social media posts regarding everything from Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson to problems the couple has apparently had with joint custody of their four children. The Skims founder made it clear in recently filed court documents that she is ready for her marriage to Ye to be over, and as a judge is set to decide this week whether or not to declare her “legally single,” West is fighting back regarding Kardashian’s most recent accusations.

Kim Kardashian's recent legal documents said Kanye West’s social media posts have caused “emotional distress,” and said the rapper is “putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media.” Ye, in turn, filed his own court documents, per ET , claiming Kardashian’s accusations are “double hearsay.”

The Donda rapper said Kim Kardashian “needed to offer the social media posts into evidence,” as well as “show that the posts were written by Kanye.” Because Kardashian didn’t attach the posts in question to her declaration, Kanye West argues in his legal documents that they should not be admissible as evidence. Also at issue, according to West’s filings, is whether it could be proved that the rapper was the one who wrote the posts.

However this week’s proceedings go, Kim Kardashian made it clear what she wants to happen next. According to the documents she filed:

I very much desire to be divorced.

The Kardashians star also said she had “come to the realization” that there is “no way to repair” her and Kanye West’s marriage but that her estranged husband “does not agree.” Kim Kardashian is asking to be declared legally single so she and her family can “begin the healing process” and “move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Kanye West’s Instagram page has been pretty busy over the past couple of weeks. The couple appeared to be having issues with their joint custody agreement, as Kanye West publicly disagreed with daughter North having a TikTok account and then accused Kim Kardashian of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party . He also claimed Kardashian made him take a drug test and had security follow him when he was playing with his son.

Pete Davidson was a big part of the social media posts, as well, and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend apparently began having security issues after Kanye West seemingly declared “Civil War” on the Saturday Night Live comedian. Davidson had recently rejoined Instagram, firing what some thought to be a shot at the rapper via a YouTube clip from The King of Comedy. However, the star of the upcoming rom-com Meet Cute only made one post before deleting his profile.