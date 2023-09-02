Insider Claimed Kim Kardashian Wants To Warn Bianca Censori About Husband Kanye West, But Not So Fast

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have mostly gone their separate ways since finalizing the details of their divorce. However, the two have still been entangled in a number of rumors during the past year. Some of those have involved West’s new wife, Bianca Censori , who he (unofficially) married in a past ceremony (that Kardshian reportedly didn’t know about ). Most reports have indicated Kardashian isn’t concerning herself with her ex and his new spouse. However, an insider just claimed that the SKIMS founder wanted to warn Censori about West. It seems we may want to put too much stock in that rumor, though.

To think, months ago, an insider boldly proclaimed Kim Kardashian has hated Bianca Censori – a former Yeezy architectural designer – for years now. Yet someone claimed just a few days ago that Kardashian “feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late.” Closer Magazine’s source says the reality TV veteran purportedly felt that way because she could see parallels between Censori’s relationship with Ye and her own. They specifically explained:

Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her. She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman. She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this.

However, another person says that’s not actually the 42-year-old mother of four’s thinking on the subject. In fact, this source – who spoke with Page Six – asserts that the starlet has “very much moved on” from the rapper. They also say she doesn’t feel the need to get involved with intimate matters involving the Grammy winner and his new wife:

She absolutely does not want to talk to her. Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life. She would never call someone and warn them. Kim has very much moved on. Kim only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.

This insider went on to say Kim Kardashian is only interested in handling co-parenting-related matters with her former beau. Again, this pretty much tracks with the information that’s been shared about the Kardashians star thus far. Kardashian has discussed her ex and some of his personal issues on episodes of The Kardashians, but she’s declined to discuss his affairs on other occasions. To that point, earlier this year, Kardashian shut down a paparazzo who asked her for comment on the Grammy winner’s alleged battery incident.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship remains a major topic of discussion in many circles, as the public continues to try and get a better understanding of their dynamic. While the two have yet to open up about it themselves, others suggest West and Censori have been getting along famously since they informally tied the knot. On top of that, it’s said that Censori is even inspiring West’s work . Whether their romance reportedly remains positive is anyone’s guess, but it’s probably fair to assume Ms. Kardashian won’t be getting mixed up in it unless it negatively impacts her kids.