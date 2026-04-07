Kanye West's Controversial Festival Concerts Canceled After UK Government Bans Rapper From Country
That's one way to stop a concert.
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Nobody in the world is having the exact same kind of week that Kanye West is having, which is a sentiment that could easily apply to most weeks out of the year. The rapper's attempt to rise back up to the pop culture pedestal, following his controversial antisemetic social media tirades and susbsequent attempts at apologizing, have hit a snag, as plans to have him headline the UK's Wireless Festival have been reversed.
Not only is Ye no longer headlining the two-night event amidst other European events planned for the summer, but it's officially not even happening anymore. As it turns out, though, it wasn't canceled due to all the sponsors bowing out, but because the UK government says the Yeezy founder can no longer enter the country.
Kanye West Currently Banned From Legally Visiting The UK
It would appear as if the Wireless Festival made its deal with West without the latter having proper paperwork, according to The Guardian, so he filed an application to travel to the UK through the Electronic Transit Authorization on Monday, April 6. Initially, it's stated that the application went through and was granted. However, that decision was soon reviewed and reversed, as it was decided him traveling to the country would not be of positive public service.Article continues below
Ahead of the final decision, as the request was still under review, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister shared this statement:
Phil Rosenberg, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, sahred that his group would be agreeable to a sit-down with Kanye West on the offchance that he'd pull out of the concert himself. But Rosenberg also called out the musician for previously promoting the tracks "Gas Chamber" and "Heil Hitler."
The Wireless Festival Has Now Been Canceled Altogether
While most weekend festivals aren't beholden to a single artist's involvement, it would appear that the powers that be behind the Wireless Festival had put many of their eggs in West's basket. The event's promoters put out this statement, via Instagram:
The fest, which was set to take place in July, will no longer be moving forward, and everyone who'd previously purchased tickets will be refunded in full. It does not appear as if there will be a rescheduled event at a later date.
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Not long after Kanye West was announced as a headliner, sponsors began to back out of their deals with the promoters. First it was Pepsi, followed by alcohol giant Diageo, Paypal and Anheuser-Busch.
A festival spokesperson attempted to defend standing by West's involvement ahead of the ban being put in place, saying none of the financial backers took issue with putting him on the bill.
This isn't the first time that Kanye West's attempts to perform outside the United States was stalled. Just last year, the Australian government revoked his travel visa following the release of "Heil Hitler," and his planned 2025 shows in South Korea were also axed due to his controversial posts.
West broke records during the first weekend of April with a pair of Los Angeles concerts that brought in over $30 million combined.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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