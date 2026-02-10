Kanye West Just Landed His First Gig Following His Apology For Antisemitic Remarks

Over the past several years, Kanye West – whose legal name is now Ye – has been ensnared in controversies related to comments he’s made. The 48-year-old has specifically drawn backlash due to inflammatory sentiments he’s shared about the Jewish community. Earlier this year, however, West shared a lengthy apology for his antisemitic statements and suggested that he’d been working on himself. In the aftermath of that appeal, it seems the music maven has now lined up a big gig.

The “Vultures” performer is reportedly returning to Europe to headline a concert this coming summer. According to The Independent, Ye is performing in the Netherlands on June 6 at the Vitesse Arnhem’s Gelredome football stadium. Those organizing the event have since billed this as Ye’s first European concert in a decade. However, it’s also worth noting that the rapper actually performed at the 2015 edition of the Glastonbury Festival, and he also performed alongside the Sunday Service Collective in Paris.

West’s latest show in the Netherlands won’t mark his only concert stop in Europe either. Following his performance in the Dutch city, he’ll also perform a show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which is set to be held on July 18. The Independent’s report didn’t provide details regarding the specific location for that show in Italy.

Even though Kanye West has consistently released music over the past several years, his live performances have become somewhat staggered. And, even when West has performed for live audiences or lined up such events, the results have varied. The Yeezy brand founder’s appearance at the Rolling Loud festival in 2024, for example, garnered blowback due to the star merely dancing instead of rapping. In 2025, West did have a concert planned for South Korea, though that was ultimately canceled due to his various controversies.

Ye began making antisemitic statements in 2022, and he shared them on social media and during interviews. In one particular post shared to X around that time, West talked about wanting to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He drew the ire of Jewish advocacy groups not just for those remarks but for other reasons, including the release of a 2025 single called “Heil Hitler.” As a result of comments, West lost a number of business partnerships and opened up about having been “beat to a pulp” due to those losses.

West’s recent apology took the form of a full-page ad taken out in The Wall Street Journal in late January. In the message, West not only expressed remorse for his past actions, but he also discussed his mental health struggles, including his bouts with his bipolar disorder. West also opened up about a four-month manic episode he experienced in 2025 and divulged that he suffered a right frontal lobe injury as a result of his 2002 car accident.

The ad in the WSJ didn’t signify the first time Ye seemingly expressed remorse for sharing antisemitic viewpoints. In 2023, he apologized on social media and, in one post, he mused that Jonah Hill’s 21 Jump Street changed his mind about Jewish people. West also apologized with a message written in Hebrew on Christmas Day and reiterated his intention to forsake antisemitism in 2025.

After this latest apology went viral, Kanye West denied claims that he only released it to improve his career. West argued that the high streaming stats for his music countered the theory that he was seeking to find commercial success. At present, he’s also looking towards the release of his latest studio album, Bully and, with his newly booked concerts, he’s now in a position to perform those new songs on the road.