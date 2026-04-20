I Just Found How Diddy Was Involved With Kanye West’s Viral Antisemitic Interview Before Its Release
What happened behind the scenes?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The past several years have seen Kanye West receive backlash for statements he’s made on a myriad of topics. West has garnered particular attention for sharing antisemitic sentiments during both on-camera interviews and social media. That entire saga arguably began with his viral (and since-removed) interview on the Drink Champs podcast in late 2022. Even over three years after that, new information on the discussion is still being divulged, and I just learned that Sean “Diddy” Combs shared notes before it dropped.
Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. reflected on the interview while speaking with Jason Lee. To provide some context, N.O.R.E.’s podcast is owned by the Revolt network and, at the time the Ye interview was conducted, the since-incarcerated Combs was the head of the company, which I knew). But his recent interview with Lee, the “Superthug” performer revealed that while he was editing the video, he fielded a phone call from Combs, who shared thoughts on the video, and I didn’t know that. As for his regrets, N.O.R.E. said:
During that interview, Kanye West declared that he could “say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me,” and he also made inflammatory statements about the death of George Floyd. After the interview went viral, West was dropped by Adidas as well as CAA, Balenciaga and other businesses. The “Stronger” performer’s comments also sparked a $250 million lawsuit from Floyd’s family. N.O.R.E explained to Lee (as seen on YouTube) how he felt about the Floyd comments and what it was like when Combs reached out to him about the piece:
N.O.R.E. initially seemed to suggest that Sean Combs – a friend of Ye’s – advised him to limit his cuts to the interview. Yet the comment above seemingly conveys the notion that Combs was unsure about releasing West’s conversation with the salacious content. N.O.R.E expressed further regret over how the podcast interview turned out and said this:
Following that controversial interview, Ye shared more anti-Jewish comments on social media, and he later claimed that he’d recanted his views on subsequent occasions. This past January saw West take out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal in which he formally apologized for the comments he’d shared and partially attributed them to his mental health struggles. When asked if he only apologized for career advancement, West pointed out that his music was still faring well from a commercial standpoint.
Meanwhile, Diddy remains behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey as he serves a four-year/50-month sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In March 2025, West and Diddy spoke by phone while the latter was still at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which was a signifier of their continued friendship. Of course, given Diddy’s current situation, we’re unable to hear his side of how those conversations involving West’s interview played out.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.