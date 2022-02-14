Kanye West Has An All Caps Valentine’s Day Post For Kim Kardashian, As Rumors Swirl About Julia Fox Split

There’s been a lot going on in Ye’s world over the last several weeks. The rapper made it clear that whole co-parenting thing with his ex Kim Kardashian was maybe not going so great, particularly when it came to things like TikTok, his kids' birthday parties, or being able to see his kids past Kim’s security gates. His ex then publicly commented on the matter in a memorable way, but here we are a few days later and it seems as if Kanye West wants everyone to know he still holds a torch for Kim.

For Valentine’s Day, Ye posted a look at himself and Kim Kardashian from her now-famous SNL hosting gig this season. He says he “bought this coat” for her and in a long, rambling and ALL CAPS post he also said he was “Crazy,” as in crazy in love, similar to the Beyoncé song. He also touched on topics as wide-ranging as his relationship with the media and more. Just take a look, via Instagram .

I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.

You’d think on Valentine’s Day he might want to share a post of himself and new gal Julia Fox, but things have been seemingly cooling on that front for a while. Reports indicated the two had more of an “open relationship ” shortly after Fox spoke out about the rapper on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast. Then, Fox deleted a whole bunch of pictures from her Instagram of herself and the rapper. Now, the latest reports from In Touch and other outlets indicate the relationship is officially kaput. In the meantime, West has thrown up a series of now-deleted Instagram posts taking aim at Pete Davidson and more.

Which means Kanye has reset his sights on Kim. Not that he really ever had stopped. He’s waffled back and forth from complaining about how things are going to reaching out about his love for his family, as happened in this second Instagram post on the holiday in which he asked fans to “say Kimye forever.”

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) A photo posted by on

Julia Fox previously said she wasn’t jealous when Kanye West spoke out about the mother of his children, but that was before the break-up rumors and reports started swirling around. Speaking of rumors swirling, she even had to address allegations that she’d been crying in the airport, though she handled those fairly flippantly.

(Image credit: Julia Fox Instagram Stories)

There's not much to say, now, except what a notable Valentine's Day it's been so far, and it's not even over yet!