Why Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly All Good With Kanye West's New Girlfriend Being A Kardashians Fan

After Kim Kardashian apparently moved on with Pete Davidson , Kanye West took a page out of her book and started hanging out around town with Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actress has long been a self-proclaimed "die-hard" fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but Kim seems to be totally fine with that. In fact, the reality star and business mogul is reportedly sending nothing but positive vibes their way.

It's interesting to hear that Kim Kardashian holds absolutely no animosity towards Julia Fox, even though the latter is an "OG" fan of the show that made the Kardashian family household names. But according to TMZ’s sources, if anything, Kardashian thinks that Fox’s fan reverence will make it easier for the former spouses to co-parent.

The SKIMS founder has previously stated that she only wants Kanye West to be happy and "end up with a good person." And if that person is already a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then that’s surely even better. The actress initially admitted to being a fan during an episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, alongside co-host Niki Takesh. Additionally, she’s made her love known on social media platforms like Instagram by reposting Kim's stories.

If Kim Kardashian's alleged feelings on Julia Fox's adoration turn out to be true, then it would indeed be very good for her and Kanye West. However, despite their ups and downs, both seem to be maintaing a firm relationship already. The high-profile duo have four kids together - North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago - and, despite their split, have frequently been spotted on family outings. Kardashian has also supported her former partner by appearing at release events for his latest album, Donda, and even gave him a shout-out when she accepted the Fashion Icon statuette at the most recent People’s Choice Awards.

Of course, this could all become a moot point if Kanye West's new relationship begins to fizzle. In the past year, Kanye West has been connected to models Irina Shayk and Vinetria. Both romances were fairly short-lived, and West began dating Fox shortly after he ended things with the latter.

Amid his reported relationships, the rapper has also been repeatedly petitioning Kim Kardashian to reconsider their divorce and even bought a house across the street from her current abode, which could make for some awkward trips to the mailbox. However, reports have claimed his move was an attempt to be closer to his children, which lends credence to the co-parenting theory. Either way, it looks like Julia Fox could be up close and personal with her favorite reality stars sooner rather than later.

