Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider Didn’t Mince Words After Someone Claimed The Show Was Rigged In Her Favor

There are many big names in Jeopardy history, but one of the most recent to really make her mark was Amy Schneider. Her history-making winning streak of 40 consecutive games began in 2021 and ended in 2022, and she has since returned to the series for special tournament competitions. Now, Schneider has defended herself online after somebody claimed that she was so successful only because Jeopardy was rigged in her favor.

By the end of her run, Schneider became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which pitted her up against other Jeopardy greats, including James Holzhauer, in late 2022. She would also go on to appear in Jeopardy! Masters in 2023.

All in all, it would seem like there’s no denying her skill as a contestant on the game show, but one person on X (formerly known as Twitter) questioned if she was “given insider help” for producers to “tip the scales” in her favor. Schneider didn’t hold back in her response on X:

Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question! No, I was not. You don’t have to wonder about this any more! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead.

There you have it, if you for some reason wondered if there was a grand conspiracy spanning years and tournaments to give Amy Schneider an edge in Jeopardy. While she hasn’t returned to the show for another history-making run in the 2025 TV schedule, she did open up earlier this year about the “vicious cycle” on Jeopardy of winning and losing.

Via TV Insider at the time, she noted that she wasn’t ready to retire from Jeopardy just yet “as long as they keep calling me back.” The only downside may be that one particular Jeopardy rule may mean that she and host Ken Jennings can't be friends until one of them moves on entirely. (Jennings still holds the record for the longest-running winning streak, with his 74 coming ahead of Schneider’s 40 at #2.)

Jeopardy itself is certainly still going on, with Ken Jennings now settled in as permanent host to stand behind the late Alex Trebek’s longtime podium. The game show recently won the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy in the Outstanding Game Show category, marking the 46th Emmy – yes, 46th – since the premiere back in 1964. This makes Jeopardy the most-award winning game show in TV history.

Not too shabby for a show that has run for more than half a century and lasted through major changes in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death! It remains to be seen if Jeopardy’s continued success will involve a return from Amy Schneider. At least one thing has been confirmed for anybody who for some reason doubted her winning streak, courtesy of the champion herself: she didn’t get any insider help.