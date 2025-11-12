Tom Bergeron Had A Bold Idea During Dancing With The Stars Anniversary Show, And I Totally Agree

Dancing With The Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary, and while it came with the bummer of Andy Richter finally being eliminated, it was a great night celebrating the show. The series pulled out all the stops, inviting many former celebrity contestants and faces synonymous with the show. This included former host Tom Bergeron, who used his return to make a plea to ABC.

Fans were thrilled to see Bergeron back on the show, splitting duties between being a co-host and a judge on the panel. Bergeron didn't let it get to his head and took the opportunity to celebrate the acclaimed dancing series, as well as get on a soapbox about how the latest episodes prove that this series needs more screen time a week.

Tom Bergeron Wants Dancing With The Stars To Return To Two Nights

Tom Bergeron has praised his time on Dancing With The Stars a lot over the years, enough to the point that it's clear he still has a lot of love for the show. He was in talks over the summer to return, and sure enough, was right alongside for all the fun of the 20th anniversary. The host was his usual magnificent self, which wasn't a surprise, but I was caught off guard when he took his final chance to speak to address decision-makers at ABC about the show:

This show is setting ratings records again, so next season, bring back the results show. Let the whole country vote. Let everybody vote.

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 appears to be a phenomenal year for the series, with every episode featuring a record-breaking vote. Of course, since the show airs live, people on the West Coast may be voting without watching the episode. As Tom Bergeron said, if the show is doing well, why not push the results show to the next night and allow more people to vote?

Why I'd Be Ok With DWTS Bringing Back The "Results Show"

I know some people would rather not stretch out Dancing With The Stars and prefer to watch another series on the 2025 TV schedule, but I'm with Tom Bergeron on this one. Viewers don't even get the full two hours of the show to cast their votes, and if they're like me, have already voted for all their favorites within the first five minutes of the program.

I don't want to vote that way, but after being shut out of the process on premiere night, I'm too paranoid not to. Ideally, I'd love to at least have the night to think about my favorite performances, and then cast my vote for who I think did the best.

I think bringing back the results show would slightly help prevent Dancing With The Stars from becoming the popularity contest that it often is. I'm just as guilty as everyone else for voting Andy Richter through week after week, but we all know that he had no business outlasting a few of the dancing couples that he did. Obviously, we'll never know if a second night and more time to vote would've changed that, but I'd be open to ABC playing with the idea and bringing it back when we get to Season 35.

For now, Dancing With The Stars will continue on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're getting really close to the season finale, so be sure to get caught up and throw some extra support behind the competitors as they work on their final performances.