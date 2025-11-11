Tom Bergeron Had A Four-Word Message For Fans Who Were ‘Obsessed’ Over His Dancing With The Stars Return

Dancing with the Stars is going big for its 20th birthday episode on Tuesday as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and that includes bringing back Tom Bergeron. The beloved former host will be a guest judge, marking his return to the ballroom since being fired ahead of Season 29. Not surprisingly, a lot of fans are hyped over the news, and Bergeron had a four-message response.

During last week’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night episode, it was teased that there would be a very special guest judge for the show’s 20th birthday. Bergeron was announced as the guest judge on Good Morning America the following day, and I'd argue it's the best news yet to come out of DWTS Season 34. In anticipation of the episode, Bergeron shared a fun photo to Instagram of him in the ballroom with Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert, alongside the caption, “Like I never left” and fans and DWTS alumni are more than excited:

I’m obsessed with this 😍🙌🏼❤️‍🔥 - BC Jean Ballas

THE ICON HIMSELF!! 👏 - miadubin18

This feels right 😍 - Jenna Johnson

Good to see u back Tom✨ - @a5iah16

Can’t tell you how happy this makes me. I am so excited to see you tomorrow on DWTS!!! There aren’t enough words! Just beyond!!!! Yay Tom!!! We love ya!!! - mckm2012

So excited for this. You leaving was the single biggest mistake they made along the way. You are missed. - brenders_e

TOM!!!! Our ballroom host king! We’ve missed you so much!! I’m beyond excited for this week’s show. - sarahalpha

It will be so good to see Bergeron in the ballroom again, especially since up to this point, it was unclear if he would ever return. What's truly lovely is that fans (and series alums) are cherishing this time before the episode airs. If only the episode was more than two hours long, because I surely need to see more of Bergeron on this show again. In any case, check out his photo down below:

Since Bergeron hosted the first 28 seasons of DWTS, many viewers seemed shocked when he was fired alongside co-host Erin Andrews. Fans later hoped that he’d come back in whatever way, shape, or form. Some fans may have been hoping Bergeron would return as a host, but a guest judge is the next best alternative. Plus, the veteran host can provide some keen analysis on dances, considering he's seen a wide range of them throughout his time on the show.

Meanwhile, Bergeron isn't the only DWTS alum returning to the ballroom. The Relay Dance competition will see the remaining celebrity contestants (aside from Whitney Leavitt, who earned immunity from the challenge last week) dancing with a past Mirrorball winner, instead of their pro partner. Season 33’s Joey Graziadei, Season 29’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, Season 4’s Anton Ohno, Season 32’s Xochitl Gomez, Season 20’s Rumer Willis and Season 24’s Rashad Jennings will all be competing once again. All it all, this should be a challenge to remember.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has certainly been unpredictable so far, both with the eliminations and the guest judges. Guest judging hasn’t been for the faint of heart, as Flavor Flav and Wicked director Jon M. Chu revealed. However, I'm more than confident Tom Bergeron can handle it.

There should be a lot to look forward to, as Dancing with the Stars heads into the quarter-finals and celebrates its 20th birthday. The fun starts on Tuesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and viewers can stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription as well.