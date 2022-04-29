Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.

Dwayne Johnson is definitely known for hitting the gym. While he won’t divulge his full workouts , his Instagram is full of inspirational photos of the action star working on his fitness in impressive ways. As such, when he decided to check out his own wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds, he was left a tad underwhelmed by one aspect of his likeness. In a TikTok video that’s gone viral, the occasional WWE superstar invited fans to meet his neighbor — The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian, who also knows a thing or two about working out — and he hilariously noted that his figure was lacking in a way that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was not. Check out his post below:

I love Dwayne Johnson hitting his signature pose next to Khloé Kardashian! Both of the figures actually look pretty good, but he’s definitely correct about his particular wax portrayal being a little flatter on the backside. He works hard for those glutes, damn it! The best part came after the charismatic actor panned down on his own figure’s body, when he looked at “Khloé’s” ass and said, “I mean, that’s amazing.”

The viral video did indeed make it back to Khloé Kardashian herself, and she seemed to be quite excited about her neighbor at the wax museum. The Kardashians star responded on her Instagram Stories :

Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock.

Wax glutes or not, when Dwayne Johnson amusingly compliments your rump, wear that badge of honor proudly! The viral post came not long after the Revenge Body host opened up on an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu about the anxiety she continues to feel regarding negative feedback on social media . Likely the most scrutinized her of famous family over the years — she continues to deal with trolls and tabloids saying her sisters Kim and Kourtney are prettier than she is — Khloé Kardashian said she tries to block out the criticism, but she said she still feels like her pulse is jumping out of her skin every time she posts.

If only wax figures could talk, she and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would likely have some stories to share. The former football player opened up in January about things he’s had to overcome to get to where he is now. He’s fought through multiple injuries and had five knee surgeries, but he said he continues to struggle with mental adversity, and some days, the last thing he wants to do is go to the gym. (Is that where those epic cheat meals come in?)