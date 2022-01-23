Dwayne Johnson Goes Into Detail About All His Major Injuries And ‘Finding Greatness’ Despite Them
By Heidi Venable published
That is a lot to overcome.
Watching Dwayne Johnson stunt and smolder on the big screen, after years of grueling careers in football and professional wrestling, one might be tempted to think that the man known in the WWE as The Rock is indestructible. But Johnson has actually had to deal with a number of injuries over the years that could have threatened his current pursuits. The athlete-turned-actor recently opened up about some major injuries he’s suffered, as well as overcoming them to find “greatness,” as he prepares to make his debut in the DC Universe as the star of Black Adam.
While Dwayne Johnson challenged himself in regards to his training for Black Adam, which also included some demanding non-physical tasks like spending 10 hours inside “The Egg.” In an interview with Men’s Journal, he revealed a number of painful-sounding injuries and surgeries, as well as what he still struggles with:
The star certainly seems to be an image of greatness. Knowing the injuries he’s had to work through — multiple knee surgeries, a torn Achilles, a torn quad and more — makes it even more impressive that he’s had such a physically demanding career for so long. The fact that he’s still ramping up his training proves that he really has been smart about what his body needs and can handle over the years.
Also, knowing that the Jungle Cruise actor still has to fight through fatigue and push through when he doesn’t feel like getting it on at the gym brings him back down to a human level in a surprising way. Dwayne Johnson said being able to overcome those mental struggles is part of what's turned him into his best self. Those are pretty inspiring words, even to mere mortals like me, who will never smolder like Jumanji's Dr. Bravestone.
Dwayne Johnson is ready to take the DC Universe by storm, as he will star in two upcoming DC movies this year. Before audiences get to see him in the titular role of Black Adam — coming to theaters July 22 — they’ll be able to hear him as the voice of Krypto in DC’s League of Super-Pets, which will arrive in theaters May 20. Be sure to see what other movies are coming soon by checking our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.