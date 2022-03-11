Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Kim And Kourtney Always Being Called Prettier Than Her By Tabloids

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for decades. She may be used to the media attention, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to negative comments and harsh critiques. But after spending years being relentlessly compared to her sisters Kim and Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian is finally speaking out about how it makes her feel.

In an interview with Variety , Khloe Kardashian got real about the years of constant tabloid comparisons drawn between her looks and her sisters’. She said:

Oh my goodness. There’s a lot. When I was younger, always being compared to my sisters in a way where I can’t be related to them because we look different. It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that’s just really poor taste. Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them, especially in the fashion or beauty world comparing our bodies or faces.

Any sort of comments relating to one’s looks can be hurtful, but when those barbs are coming from national tabloids? That’s a huge platform for body shaming. Khloe Kardashian has always been attacked by the media for various physical factors, most notably her weight, and even her fans, so to speak, don’t hesitate to comment on any alterations to her appearance . Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has become idolized for her signature hourglass figure, which she often puts on display through social media.

That’s not to say her sisters aren't aware of the problem, as Khloe Kardashian revealed that they often remark on the uneven spread of the media’s negative attention. Rather than let the double standard consume her, though, Kardashian has striven to become an advocate for body acceptance and positivity. Like her sibling's SKIMS, Khloe’s clothing brand Good American prioritizes inclusivity when it comes to sizing, models, and brand image. She also takes the time out of her doubtlessly busy schedule to post some major thirst traps , which definitely earn many positive comments on top of the messier reactions.

Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian’s looks are just one of the topics up for debate. Her dating history has been fair game to the tabloids for many years, and she often winds up as the media’s scapegoat. Why? She isn’t quite sure:

Also, I’m very vulnerable and very transparent and I’ve had my relationships in the public eye. If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, “Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.” And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.

It can’t be easy to take the fall for every interpersonal misfortune, even if one has a pile of Louis Vuitton Neverfulls to cushion the blow. At the end of the day, it behooves one to remember that Khloe Kardashian is a real human being - albeit, a human being with a supernatural bank account - and that words can still cut deep.