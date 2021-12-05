Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims That She Threw Shade At Larsa Pippen

For many years, Larsa Pippen was considered one of the closest confidantes to the Kardashian sisters. She was seen frequently on the family's former show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and was always in attendance at their big shindigs. But following rumors last year that Pippen had some kind of fling with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, things reportedly went downhill, and they've all since unfollowed each other on Instagram. Kim Kardashian, in fact, was believed to have thrown shade at her former friend more recently, and she's now addressing the accusations.

The supposed shade comes from a post on her Instagram. It's a traditional Kardashian-style selfie, with the simple caption, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.” Typically, this one-liner might have been interpreted as just a very flashy thing to say on social – if the new Real Housewives of Miami trailer had not been released days before. In the clip, Adriana de Moura is heard saying to co-star Larsa Pippen that she came back on the show “trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be.” As a result, many fans filled in the blanks that Kim K must have been alluding to Pippen in her post.

In my humble and professional opinion as social media translator, the caption was a little too ambiguous to be considered shade. And the SKIMS founder herself debunked the hoopla recently on her Twitter account, saying:

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.

See, everyone, no harm, no foul. Kim Kardashian was just doing it for the Gram, as always. Over on her own Instagram, Larsa Pippen has seemingly decided to ignore the situation by posting her own bikini pic yesterday, with an equally ambiguous caption that reads “Over here minding my own business.”

Whatever the case may be concerning the friendship between the two starlets, it is clear that the KUWTK alum has other more complicated interpersonal dynamics to navigate. The reality star has reportedly been dating SNL alum Pete Davidson for a few weeks now – and a hint on his sister’s Instagram helped fan the flames of the rumors. However, there is also still the matter of her ex, Kanye West going around saying that he wants her back and that he has never seen the divorce papers she reportedly filed back in February. The speculation that the former couple might really try to work things out seemed all the more real when they were seen together recently at Virgil Abloh’s final fashion show.

Regardless, it's starting to feel like a celebrity social media Olympics to keep track of who is friends with who or who is shading who or who is dating who. But I guess, Kim Kardashian will sort it all out eventually.