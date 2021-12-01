Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Made Nice Amidst Divorce Drama To Reunite And Honor Iconic Designer

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been having a hell of a year. Kardashian filed for divorce early in 2021, with West responding to that filing with a petition for joint physical and legal custody of their four children in April. But, even with West possibly dating someone else recently , and Kardashian seeming to be rather attached to SNL star Pete Davidson, West has recently been very public about wanting to get back together . Now, though, amid all of the divorce drama, the former supercouple made nice so they could honor iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Virgil Abloh, who created streetwear label Off-White and worked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, died on Sunday after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer. Abloh, who was also a DJ, often designed wardrobes for celebrities, one of whom was Kanye West. So, it makes sense that he and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, would be able to avoid drama long enough to attend Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami on Tuesday. According to Page Six , the duo not only sat in the front row at the late designer’s show, but they attended with their 8-year-old daughter, North West.

The event was set up as a celebration of Abloh’s life and the legacy of his work, and Kardashian posted several shots of the fashion show / tribute to her Instagram stories, which displayed some of the details, like a rainbow-colored light show, massive statue of the designer, and a Louis Vuitton-branded hot air balloon:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

This hardly marked the first time that Kardashian and West have gotten together since the divorce filing, as they’ve remained publicly supportive of each other’s many projects for several months. The SKIMS founder attended several listening parties for West’s latest studio album, Donda, including one where she appeared on stage in a wedding dress . Prior to her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kardashian apparently took advice from West, who’s been on the show many times, and he was even present at the live show .

Plus, with the former pair having four young children, let’s not forget that they have also gotten together to hang out as a family , first doing this in late July when the whole crew went out to breakfast before heading to a museum in San Francisco. And, Kardashian and West have also spent some private time together without the kids.

The divorcing duo likely had few issues about attending Virgil Abloh’s last fashion show together, as both were very close with the designer. Abloh had also been a long-time collaborator of West’s, who acted as art director for two of his album covers (2013’s Yeezus and 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy) and also worked as the creative director for his design agency, Donda. In fact, on the same day the duo attended Abloh’s final show, Kardashian posted a lovely tribute to him:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on