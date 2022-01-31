Kim Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Still Spamming’ Vacation Bikini Pics After Her Trip With Pete Davidson

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s activities on social media, there are a few things you need to know. She promotes her brands, gushes about her kids and of course, posts red-hot bikini photos when she sees fit. Those bathing suit snapshots tend to get posted quite often, and they typically draw a significant amount of attention. But recently, it seems that she’s doubled the number of those photos that she’s shared, thanks to her recent vacation with Pete Davidson. This has even led the starlet to admit to her fans that she’s “still spamming” photos.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (who has seemingly managed to charm the reality TV star) took a trip to the Bahamas earlier this year. Shared photos seemed to indicate that the two had plenty of fun in the sun, and Kardashian’s latest pics provide even more evidence of that. On Instagram, the SKIMS founder shared a slideshow of images that show her oiled up and sporting a pink bikini. It was with that post that she included the cheeky caption, “still spamming vacay pics”. Check them out for yourself:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has posted some fiery photos in the past ( even amid wintry surroundings ), but these certainly take the cake. It’s somewhat difficult to blame her for wanting to share these, especially considering how good she looks in them. But of course, aside from her actual appearance, the images likely take her back to the fun and relaxing time she was able to spend with her purported beau in the tropical country.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has used bikini photos as a means of signifying a number of different occasions in her life. She used one to celebrate her 40th birthday back in 2020 and and even shared an image when Forbes marked her billionaire status . In some cases, Kardashian has even used the posts to share some words of wisdom that she’s learned from others over the years. Music icon Dolly Parton once received a shoutout from her and later provided a sweet reply to the reality TV star.

Some of the responses to the bathing suit snapshots, however, can be a little more awkward or negative, though. For example, after posting a particularly stunning shot, the star’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, made a funny observation that no one else was likely thinking. Though that response was small potatoes compared to the Internet’s reaction to one of the star’s most recent bikini pics, which apparently featured a photoshop fail .

But more often than not, the star’s swimsuit-centric posts really do hit the mark. One would imagine that Pete Davidson is particularly fond of them, but don’t get the idea that he’s only with Kim Kardashian for her body. The two have seemingly been having a great time together since they were first linked last October. Things appear to be heating up between the two (even amid Kanye West’s disses ), and I wouldn’t be surprised if they jet off for another vacay in the near future.

Should that be the case, I’d expect Kim Kardashian to share even more of her flaming hot photos. And if they’re as flawless as these shots are, I don’t think her devoted fans would mind if she continues to spam them.