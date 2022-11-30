Kim Kardashian And Ye's Divorce Is Finalized, But There's One Provision That's Not What It Seems

Nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West, the two stars have finally settled . The news broke earlier this week that the former couple came to terms on several things, including a custody agreement and child support for their four children. As part of the deal, West will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support and also cover 50% of their kids’ educational, medical and security expenses. Also, the parents will have joint custody of the little ones, which includes having “equal access” to them as well. However, that last provision, while important, may not be what it seems based on the couple’s reported co-parenting situation.

Throughout the lengthy legal proceedings, Kim Kardashian (along with alleged sources that are close to her) has stated that her main priority is to ensure that her children are taken care of amid her split from Ye. One of E!’s sources echoed that very sentiment, saying that “everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids.” The joint physical and legal custody aspect of the agreement is a particularly big deal. However, as the same source seems to indicate, that provision may not mean quite as much given the way the stars have handled co-parenting thus far:

They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway. which Kanye has publicly admitted.

What Kanye West Said About How His Children Are Raised

The source seems to be referring to an interview that Ye participated in a few months ago. During his appearance on the Mind Full podcast , the Grammy-winning recording artist stated that his former wife essentially has their children “80% of the time.” Though the star did also claim that he provides his former spouse with “advice” when it comes to child-rearing.

Truth be told, the kids (9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year Psalm) are typically seen with their mother more often than their father. Nevertheless, the divorce settlment’s custody stipulation does give the two options when it comes to spending time with their brood. While this all seems amiable now, the road to establishing this bargain was filled with considerable ups and downs.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Had Conflicts Regarding Co-Parenting

In the months immediately following the divorce filing, it appeared that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were co-parenting well . During the summer of 2021, they and their kids spent time together as a family, visiting museums and hanging out together at the rapper’s Donda listening parties. But as time went on and Ye denied seeing the divorce “paperwork,” things became a little more contentious. This past January, during a lengthy interview, West accused Kardashian of barring him from entering her home and seeing their kids. (This was during the time that Karadashian was dating Pete Davidson.)

Ye, around that same time, took to social media and claimed that his ex was keeping him from attending daughter Chicago’s birthday and was only able to find it due to help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott . Kim Kardashian was reportedly surprised by the accusation, as there were apparently two separate parties planned. A month later, the singer called out Kardashian over their daughter North’s use of TikTok, claiming that the videos she was a part of were inappropriate. Kardashian clapped back and opined that the “Jesus Walks” performer’s “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

One would think that the divorce agreement could serve as a bit of a reset for the couple and their kids, given all of this drama. What remains to be seen, though, is whether the Yeezy creator will choose to spend more time with kids now that he officially has the flexibility to do so under the legal provision.