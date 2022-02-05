Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Kanye West Criticizes Her For Their Daughter’s Use Of TikTok

The end of February marks the 1-year anniversary of the day Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. A lot has happened in the wake of their separation, including confessions of misdeeds by the rapper and the two moving on with new romantic partners. Lately, though, there's been public discord between the former couple concerning their children. West has flatly criticized their eldest daughter's use of TikTok, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is clapping back at his insinuations.

Specifically, Kanye West made an appeal on his Instagram as to what he should do about their 8-year-old daughter North being “put” on TikTok against his will. He claimed that he had attempted to reach out to his ex, via his cousins, to stop North’s social media use – to no avail. In fact, the future Netflix headliner implied that Kim Kardashian was “poking the bear” and pushing a “crazy narrative” about him. Kardashian responded to the accusations on her Instagram stories recently with a public appeal of her own about her ex-husband. She wrote:

Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

TikTok and other social media apps can usually be a point of contention in the parenting world, especially when it pertains to very young children. Yet the situation involving North West feels a little out of the ordinary, considering how much public scrutiny she has already been privy to. Namely, the youngster has in the past joined her father Kanye West on stage to perform for huge crowds and has been photographed constantly as paparazzi follow both West and Kardashian around.

In the months after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian was been relatively private about their affairs, speaking only briefly about them on the finale of her reality series and its reunion special. The only other time she spoke of Ye publicly was to casually joke about his “personality” whilst hosting Saturday Night Live last year. But apparently, the gloves are off because the reality star continued in her post:

I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

Kim Kardashian seems to be making a pointed reference to the holdup in their divorce proceedings. In the past, Kanye West has claimed to have never seen the divorce paperwork. And the situation is reportedly the reason behind the 41-year-old mother of four attempting to gain her single marital status separately from all the other divorce entanglements.

The drama only appeared to escalate further when she took up dating again with SNL star Pete Davidson last October. Kanye West has since released a new song that takes aim at Davidson specifically and also how Kim Kardashian (or should we say the nanny cams) raise their children.

As we all know, divorce can get messy. And it looks like Kimye’s is getting messier by the day, despite the rapper’s suggestion in his recent diss track that he's having a “the best divorce ever.”