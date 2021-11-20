Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Commentator Implies She Spends More Time With Travis Barker Than Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.

There has been quite a lot of commentary aimed at the relationship itself. Fans have suggested that the reality TV star adopted a grungier wardrobe style to match her rock star fiancé, and her ex, Scott Disick, apparently took issue with the couple's international PDA. But it was a recent Instagram post from the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star – where she was seen horseback riding on the beach with her kids – that a user expressed shock to seeing the little ones once again included in the portrait of her life. They wrote:

Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????

The Kardashian-Jenner family typically don't respond to each and every criticism leveled against them on social media because there is, in fact, a lot of it. At one time, though, Kourtney Kardashian did make an exception for those commenting on her weight and implying pregnancy. (Turns out, Kylie Jenner was the sister who was actually pregnant.) Kardashian has since also clapped back against that insinuation about her kids, saying:

I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.

True, true, although it is kind of hard to tell where the Kardashian-Jenners are concerned if social media isn't actually real life for them. But Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember when Kourtney famously took a hiatus from the show precisely because she didn't like filming and wanted to spend more time with her kids. So likely the horseback riding outing is more typical than some critics would question. Check out the full post here:

The future Hulu star’s relationship with Travis Barker has incited more drama than just fan reactions, though. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has frequently and thoroughly slammed the entire Kardashian family in the last few months, with the engagement news prompting even more shade. Supposedly, too, Scott Disick’s disapproval of them spurred his former girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, to break up with him. However, Disick seems to be coming around to Kardashian’s future nuptials.

It's evident as well that the pair walked so Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could run. The latter couple just went Instagram official-ish and also similarly facing criticism from an ex.

It's safe to assume that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to keep packing on the PDA. But given Kardashian's recent comments, she still has plenty of activities going on with the kids when she's not making out with her husband-to-be.