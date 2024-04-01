Kristen Stewart Is Binge-Watching Gilmore Girls And Comparing Rory’s Mistakes To Her Own Affair Indiscretions

Kristen Stewart is an A-lister who is constantly making headlines, thanks to both her professional and personal life. But celebrities are just like us, and that includes the occasional binge-watch for TV shows. Stewart is bingeing Gilmore Girls (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) and comparing Rory's mistakes to her own affair indiscretions.

While Lorelai can be the worst on Gilmore Girls, Rory definitely makes plenty of mistakes both in the original series and in A Year in the Life. That includes multiple bouts of infidelity, where she was the other woman for Dean and Logan. While appearing on Them, Stewart revealed she's been spending time in Stars Hollow, and her reaction to the missteps by Alexis Bledel's blue eyed character. In her words:

I watch some TV. I watched the Gilmore Girls. It’s the best television. Well, I just started it and I’m, like, on the fifth season and the long game that that show plays and how realistic [it] all [is.] Rory is just making so many mistakes that I made and I’m like, ‘Wait, this is stupid, I don’t wanna see her do this.' I’m like, Well, you had to do it, didn’t you?’ I don’t feel guilty about that. I feel really proud of that

There you have it. It sounds like bingeing Gilmore Girls has inspired the Twilight alum to look back on controversies in her own life. Indeed, she had her own infidelity scandal a few years ago.

For those who don't remember, Stewart admitted to having an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. This was while he was married, and while K. Stew was still dating Robert Pattinson. It was a major scandal at the time, and one that she seemingly sees reflected onscreen during the run of Gilmore Girls.

For those who don't remember, Rory definitely made some major indiscretions during the run of Gilmore Girls and A Year in the Life. There's been debate about which of Rory's boyfriends is the right one for her. Early in the show's run it was Jess vs Dean, with the latter getting married to fellow Stars Hollow resident Lindsay Lister. And when his marriage was having problems, he and Rory end up having sex--with Bledel's character losing her virginity in the process.

While Kristen Stewart is reflecting on her own affair as a result of watching Rory's indiscretions, she better buckle up as she continues binge watching. Namely because A Year in the Life reveals that she was once again the other woman in adulthood... this time as Logan's mistress. Hopefully the Charlie's Angels actress can share her thoughts one she gets to the spinoff series.

Both Gilmore Girls and A Year in the Life are streaming now on Netflix. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.