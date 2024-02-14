'It's F---ing Weird:' Kristen Stewart Doesn't Hold Back While Getting Real About The Continued Fascination Over Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up over a decade ago, however, the public’s fascination with the Twilight stars’ relationship remains. While Stewart married Dylan Meyer in late 2023, and Pattinson and his partner Suki Waterhouse are about to be parents , there’s still chatter about the actors’ relationship from all those years ago. Now, the Bella actress is getting real about the sustained attention, and let’s just say she didn’t hold back.

While promoting her film on the 2024 movie schedule , Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart got real about her life in the spotlight with Rolling Stone . Of course, that included her candidly speaking about the Twilight craze and all the attention her relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson received. The journalist explained that the actress bought her home as a way to “hide” from the paparazzi in the time following her breakup with The Batman star. It noted that she understood why people were and are fascinated with that relationship, however, at the same time, the Spencer actress said:

Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s fucking weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fucking A, man! I don’t know!’

As I said, Breaking Dawn Part 2 came out over a decade ago, marking the end of the Twilight films, and its stars broke up in 2013.

Since then, they’ve both become indie darlings, and they have starred in films that have brought them great acclaim. In 2021, Stewart was in the Oscar race for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer. Meanwhile, the next year, Robert Pattinson became a superhero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Now, they’re both looking to have a great 2024 with Stewart’s body-building thriller Love Lies Bleeding set to come out on March 8, and Pattinson’s collaboration with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, expected to be released sometime in the next year.

When it comes to their personal lives, both actors are in long-term relationships, so it makes sense why Stewart finds this attention surrounding her and Pattinson “fucking weird.”

After two years of dating, Stewart and her partner Dylan Meyer got engaged in 2021. At the time, the Twilight star said “we’re marrying,” and in 2023, they officially tied the knot. Meanwhile, Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got engaged at the end of last year, and now they’re expecting their first child. Rumors about his relationship with the Daisy Jones and The Six star began in 2018, and in 2019 their relationship was confirmed. So, all this is to say, the former co-stars are both in solid relationships, and they’ve moved on.

That’s why Kristen Stewart was so candid and direct about how odd she finds the public’s fascination in their relationship.