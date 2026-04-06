Kristin Cavallari Knew MTV Cast Her On The Hills To Be ‘The B-tch,’ So Why Did She Agree?
An iconic reality TV villain if there ever was one.
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Kristin Cavallari came to fame as a reality TV villain in the early aughts, when she was somehow portrayed as the other woman in her own relationship on Laguna Beach and then continued to ruffle feathers on The Hills. It turns out she hadn’t planned on joining the spinoff, and she recently opened up about why she did it, despite knowing that MTV had cast her specifically to antagonize her co-stars.
It’s been 20 years since Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County wrapped its run on MTV, with Lauren Conrad going on to lead The Hills when it premiered months later. Conrad exited the spinoff in Season 5, and Kristin Cavallari was brought in to ensure peak drama. The whole thing was marketed as, “The bitch is back” — a fact Cavallari apparently knew going in. She told SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show:
In case you don’t remember all that beautiful staged drama (Audrina Partridge said producers blocked her car in until she agreed to fight with Kristin Cavallari), check out this MTV throwback:Article continues below
You can even see them laughing, and yet, I still admit to eating up every bit of that drama back in the day.
Kristin Cavallari and other original cast members are set to come together again on Laguna Beach: The Reunion, hitting the 2026 TV schedule on Friday, April 10, on Roku. We’re sure to get an inside look at how the Southern California reality series changed those teenagers’ lives (probably not financially), but we already know Cavallari has been affected by how she continues to be painted as a villain.
She actually had planned to get into acting, she said, so what made her agree to that “left turn” toward The Hills? The Very Cavallari star said:
MTV’s like the Don Vito Corleone of reality TV. It may not have been Kristin Cavallari’s Plan A, but she embraced the opportunity that was in front of her, saying:
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She may not have busted into the acting world like co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, but she helped to create some of the most iconic moments in reality TV history. Let us savor some of her best work:
Kristin Cavallari was able to parlay reality TV villainy into brand deals just like she hoped, and she also has a successful podcast where she contemplates celebrity clones, spills the tea about dry-humping Glen Powell and so much more. Be sure to catch her on Laguna Beach: The Reunion this Friday on the Roku Channel.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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