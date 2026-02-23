After Hinting The Traitors Reunion Got Messy, Lisa Rinna Shared Details On Exchange With Colton Underwood

Lisa Rinna hasn't been on The Traitors for weeks after being the first OG Traitor eliminated after Donna Kelce, and yet it feels she's the biggest topic of discussion as the show prepares to wrap up Season 4 on the 2026 TV schedule. After a tease that the reunion special was messy, the Real Housewives legend shared some more details on what went down with Colton Underwood at a recent event.

Underwood and Rinna feuded during The Traitors Season 4, after he accurately noted her non-confrontational attitude might be because she was a Traitor. Fans of the Real Housewives vet began to go after the former Bachelor contestant for his past problematic headlines, including the fact that his ex, Cassie Randolph, filed a restraining order against him for alleged stalking. It got so heated online that the show issued a statement about it, and may have to yet again after Lisa Rinna talked about confronting Colton at the reunion at a Barnes & Noble event:

I guess I might've said something at the reunion that got him mad. It was all in gameplay. I never went anywhere other than gameplay. So, don't think I was like poking at that stalker thing. Because I wasn't. I didn't even know about that, until I did. I kept it to gameplay so don't think I ever said anything about that stalker past.

I'm sure there will be some upset producers for The Traitors that Lisa Rinna did that, but with the reunion's premiere for those with a Peacock subscription only days away, I'm not sure what could be done about it at this point. Suffice it to say, I don't think that Colton Underwood is going to be re-following Lisa anytime soon, or ask any Housewife to bring the smoke they're known for in the franchise in the future.

Real Housewives fans were, of course, delighted to see Lisa Rinna shading Colton Underwood with her response. A post of the video on X was riddled with comments in support of her, and not sympathetic to Underwood:

This is the Lisa we all know.. is attitude was not shown in the house which is why everyone knew she was a traitor. Candiace tried to steer the Titanic. - @RipsAndSlips

Her eyes hitting the camera right after “that stalker thing” oh she’s gold sometimes! - @OlivierKCarter

Who would have guessed I’d be loving LR in 2026 😆😆😆😂 colton what have you done - @kgothatsohaute

She's so messy, and I love it lol - @pcrossvol

Her talking nonstop about him is exactly what he was doing with his ex-girlfriend when he was stalking her. Give him that same energy, Rinna. - @Erasmussy

Colton didn't get a "Real Housewife" in the game as he requested on The Traitors, but he certainly got it in spades after and possibly at the reunion special. That said, I believe Lisa Rinna kept things to gameplay, though I am curious as to why he unfollowed her and how mean it got.

I do hope The Traitors reunion gets to some of the other drama of this season, including the feud between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Rob Rausch. If we get to the end of this special and it's just been a lot of Housewives ganging up on Colton Underwood mixed in with Michael Rapaport shouting every so often, I feel like the fans were done a disservice in a season that traded a lot of strategy and gameplay for drama.

I also am increasingly nervous about the Season 4 finale, because it feels like the Faithful are onto the fact that Rob is a Traitor. There's a legitimate chance that this season ends with him being eliminated, and Eric somehow evading discovery and winning it all at the end of this. Either Rob wins, or the Faithfuls out them both. I won't be happy with the outcome of a late-game Traitor winning, but it could always happen!

The Traitors Season 4 finale and reunion will stream on Peacock Thursday, February 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what all is said, and of course, check in with CinemaBlend for any additional fallout that happens online afterward.