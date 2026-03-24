Why Kris Jenner Is Pretty 'Who Cares' When It Comes To Negative Fan Reactions To Stuff That Happens On The Show
Like water off a momager's back.
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The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been on TV for the better part of three decades now, letting viewers into private moments including breakups, fights and even the births of their children. That’s a long time to have millions of people judging your every move, outfit and action. Still, with The Kardashians Season 8 expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule, they’re still at it, and Kris Jenner explained why they’re able to say, “Who cares?” when it comes to negative opinions.
Kris Jenner opened up about what it’s like to get constant feedback on her life and parenting choices in real time, telling the Smartless podcast that they learned pretty early on that they had to develop some thick skin. She also did her best to keep her kids out of the comments, saying:
The judgment started after Episode 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), according to Kris Jenner, as longtime fans will remember that 9-year-old Kylie Jenner showed off some moves after Kim Kardashian bought her mom a stripper pole for her bedroom for Mother’s Day.Article continues below
At the time, it was all the rage in fitness, but Kris Jenner suggested some people didn’t see it like that. She continued:
Kris Jenner didn’t jump online to defend her parenting or try to explain why she had a stripper pole in her bedroom. She was confident enough to just let people talk.
There’s also the point that Kris Jenner said she’s had editing privileges from the beginning, so if she’d wanted that scene cut from the show, she could have done it. Knowing she had that power, in fact, allowed the family to really be themselves. She explained:
Despite Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about Kris Jenner being a bad reality TV producer, the momager denies using her power to take out dramatic or controversial moments. Her issues, she said, were usually more appearance-based. She said:
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Vain? Maybe. Relatable? Definitely. Catch up on everything Kris Jenner and her family have been up to for 28 years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, both streaming on Hulu, as we wait for information about the upcoming new season.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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