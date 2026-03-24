Why Kris Jenner Is Pretty 'Who Cares' When It Comes To Negative Fan Reactions To Stuff That Happens On The Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been on TV for the better part of three decades now, letting viewers into private moments including breakups, fights and even the births of their children. That’s a long time to have millions of people judging your every move, outfit and action. Still, with The Kardashians Season 8 expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule, they’re still at it, and Kris Jenner explained why they’re able to say, “Who cares?” when it comes to negative opinions.

Kris Jenner opened up about what it’s like to get constant feedback on her life and parenting choices in real time, telling the Smartless podcast that they learned pretty early on that they had to develop some thick skin. She also did her best to keep her kids out of the comments, saying:

I told them, ‘Nobody’s going on the Internet. Nobody’s engaging in the bullshit.’ And that was after the first episode. I had even close friends that I trusted that would have one eyebrow up going, ‘Really? The stripper pole?’

The judgment started after Episode 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), according to Kris Jenner, as longtime fans will remember that 9-year-old Kylie Jenner showed off some moves after Kim Kardashian bought her mom a stripper pole for her bedroom for Mother’s Day.

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At the time, it was all the rage in fitness, but Kris Jenner suggested some people didn’t see it like that. She continued:

People took it a certain way, and I just said, ‘Let it fly. We know what happened. Like, who cares?’

Kris Jenner didn’t jump online to defend her parenting or try to explain why she had a stripper pole in her bedroom. She was confident enough to just let people talk.

There’s also the point that Kris Jenner said she’s had editing privileges from the beginning, so if she’d wanted that scene cut from the show, she could have done it. Knowing she had that power, in fact, allowed the family to really be themselves. She explained:

What’s interesting about that is over the years from Day 1 when we knew we had that freedom and that kind of power, so to speak, it made us more comfortable. It made us be the way we always are and how we’re bonded together as a family, because we’re very close to each other. We were able to say things that were, you know, very intimate or only our family knew or whatever it was.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about Kris Jenner being a bad reality TV producer, the momager denies using her power to take out dramatic or controversial moments. Her issues, she said, were usually more appearance-based. She said:

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It turns out the things that I would remove or take out ended up to be, ‘Oh my god, the back of my hair looks crazy. Take that out.’ … I was so vain.

Vain? Maybe. Relatable? Definitely. Catch up on everything Kris Jenner and her family have been up to for 28 years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, both streaming on Hulu, as we wait for information about the upcoming new season.