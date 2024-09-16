It’s Insane Enough Time Has Passed Lacey Chabert’s Filmed 40 Hallmark Movies, But She Explained Her ‘Favorite’ Part Of Keeping The Gig For So Long

Lacey Chabert first filmed Elevator Girl, a TV movie made for Hallmark, back in 2010. It was five years after she portrayed the iconic Gretchen Weiners on the big screen and 10 years after Party of Five had wrapped its memorable run on Fox. It’s hard to believe 14 years have passed, and she even reunited with her Party of Five co-star on the channel since then, but Lacey Chabert has kept busy. She recently revealed she’d filmed her 40th movie for the cabler, and explained why she loves the gig so much, even years later.

It's Hard To Believe Lacey Chabert Is A Veteran In The Hallmark Biz

For years, Lacey Chabert was a child actress, transitioning into teen comedy roles in TV and on the big screen -- most notably Mean Girls. But she's been frequently parked at Hallmark for filming in more recent years, which gives her time to pursue other projects, like her clothing line, and spend time with her daughter Julia and family. (Plus gives her time to do totally relatable things, like Target runs.)

In between her other ventures, she has time to film several films for the cable company every year. And as we head toward Christmas movie season, Hallmark’s upcoming schedule is chock full of new and exciting projects and Chabert will be in that mix. In fact, she recently admitted to the talk that she’s hit the big 4-0, and I’m not talking about her age.

Yeah with Hallmark I just filmed my 40th movie for them actually.

Now to note, as the resident Hallmark “it” girl, I’d assume that Chabert gets her pick of movie projects and co-stars. She recently filmed a movie His & Hers that could spinoff into more with her frequent co-star Brennan Elliot. But for movie #40 she wanted to do something a little more special, and this holiday season she filmed with other Hallmark veteran Kristoffer Polaha.

He plays a Norse language expert -- and her ex-husband -- in the film, which means the cast and crew headed to Iceland for the latest romantic adventure. It's definitely a perk of the job.

Lacey Chabert's Favorite Part Of Working For Hallmark

Chabert opened up about a lot of the experiences her roles at the cabler have offered her. In Love on Safari she was able to head to South Africa and film on the Brookers Reserve in Johannesburg and the elephant sanctuary in Belabela. In Groundswell she was able to film in Hawaii (Maui) and the views were, frankly, stunning.

A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) A photo posted by on

Now, in The Christmas Quest, she was able to head all the way to Iceland. As she noted in the interview with The Talk:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was just incredible. We were filming on ice glaciers and inside lava caves in places that I probably, like would have never gone otherwise. And that’s one of my favorite parts of my job, when you get to have these little adventures. I always bring my family if I can.

Times passes quickly. I feel like yesterday, I was still blatantly trying to make fetch happen, and now Chabert is telling stories about her daughter wondering what "fetch" means. But it sounds like she's not taking her work or any of the big life experiences it has offered her for granted. And while that doesn't make me feel any younger, I'm quite happy for her.