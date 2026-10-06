Lanterns Fans Had Big Questions About Manhunters After Season 1’s Ending. The Creator Weighed In
Noah's big twist left fans confused.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of Lanterns.
The DCEU is in the rearview, and it's been fascinating to see the variety of DCU projects that co-CEO James Gunn has brought to theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. Lanterns is in the latter category, and is the latest installment in the first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters. There were some lingering questions about Manhunters in the wake of the final episode, and showrunner/creator Chris Mundy has clarified things.
The mystery of who killed Hal Jordan was solved in the finale, revealed to be Kerry in a desperate attempt to save her Manhunter son Noah. It turns out that she had an immaculate conception when Zoe used the Manhunter machine to regrow her finger. This leaves the question: can the violent robots actually produce? Mundy was asked this by EW, responding with:
There you have it. Zoe's machine was capable of creating another Manhunter, but it was more of a fluke than a sure thing. As Chris Mundy put it, this was a set of "crazy circumstances" that happened to result in Kerry getting pregnant with her son Noah, who ended up being born as a Manhunter. So they can't reproduce in a regular way; Noah's birth was an exception rather than a rule.
Zoe's reveal as a Manhunter was a great twist, but Noah's was even more surprising. Some folks thought that he was the one who killed Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, but it turns out that Kerry did it while protecting her son. In the same interview, the Lanterns creator spoke more about Noah's origin story, offering:
There you have it. While Zoe accidentally created a new Manhunter when using the machine on Kerry, it's not something they could depend on consistently. We didn't see it on screen, but the showrunner confirmed that Zoe tried to recreate this success to repopulate the Manhunter. Unfortunately it never worked, which is why the stakes were so high for the robotic race of androids.
Lanterns is streaming now in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed we get a second season to continue John Stewart's tenure in the shared universe. Luckily he'll be back when Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters next year.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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