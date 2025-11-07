Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Was Asked If He's Team Jess, Logan Or Dean, And I Didn't Expect Such An Aggressive Answer

At the present point in pop culture, Gilmore Girls and Rory’s boyfriend debate need no introduction. The debate has been a hot topic of conversation for over two decades and counting, with no signs of stopping. The discourse has become so commonplace that it almost seems like everyone and their mom has something to say. Just as I thought I’d heard it all, Scott Patterson’s surprisingly zealous take surprised me.

While the actor behind Luke Danes has shared this blunt take on Rory's boyfriends before, he recently doubled down on the matter. On the Warner Bros TV TikTok account, he weighed in on whether he was Team Logan, Jess or Dean, and he cheekily said that he refuses to stake a claim to any of them. Patterson believes none of them measure up to the Gilmore standard, as he said:

Nah, they're all bums. They're a bunch of bums. Get 'em out of here. Nobody's good enough for my Rory. Forget about it.

The hot take took me out for just a minute, but when I came to, I realized how much I love it. Luke, and by association, Scott Patterson, are arguably the closest to the younger half of the Gilmores, and therefore, would have such a paternal feeling about Rory’s relationships. So, the way this response comes off is as aggressive as Luke would likely be about any sort of "Team" for his stepdaughter.

Plenty of people have put in their two cents as to who they think tops the trio, and even Kelly Bishop's (Emily Gilmore) shared her allegiance. As it stands, the Sullivan’s Crossing star’s opinion of the boys makes it abundantly clear he thinks that they’re all despicable romantic partners for the Yale graduate. He instead believes there’s someone else out there that she hasn’t dated and can start fresh with:

I think there's a new energy out there for her. I think there's something that she's looking for. I think maybe those three guys, they took their shot, they shot their shot, didn't land. Sorry guys, that's life.

Frankly, I think his blunt statement is one of the many reasons why Lorelai and Luke work well together onscreen and off. Regardless of whether Patterson is kidding around or not on the boys’ “bum” status, I feel that Luke's fictional wife would appreciate the thought. What he may consider “new energy” could encapsulate a lot, though. Would that leave the door open for the Wookie or even the possibility of Team Tristan rising? I for one would love to know.

While he continued the statement, he left the possibilities wide open for any new romantic ventures. The Saw V actor simply believes there’s something more for Rory:

I just think there's something else out there for her.

It’ll be interesting to see if we get any new concrete storylines since there are no present Gilmore Girl projects in the works. If we do, surely we can assume we’ll get a sprinkling of Dean, Jess, and Logan since they all appeared in the Netflix revival. Based on The Gilmore's final four words, regardless of where we pick up with Stars Hollow if a continuation ever happens, Rory will certainly have a lot more than romance on her mind.

Hopefully for her sake, Scott Patterson’s same tenacity will empower Luke to support his new family members in all of their decisions. If you’d like to dive in or back in, all seven seasons are available with a Netflix subscription or a Hulu subscription. A Year in the Life is available on the former to stream.