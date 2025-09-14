Seth Rogen Called Out The Emmys For Mispelling His Name, And LOL (But Seriously, I See How This Happens)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are tonight, and there’s plenty of reason to be excited. A number of major stars are up for some major honors this evening, and some of the categories are too close to call, if you ask me. Seth Rogen also has some 2025 Emmy nominations to his name. Speaking of Rogen’s surname, it seems there was a humorous error, as his last name was misspelled as part of the seating chart. Rogen ultimately called out the humorous error, though I do understand how it could happen in the first place.

Just recently, footage from the preparation for the Emmys was released online by The Hollywood Reporter. The Instagram video the outlet shared, which was captured from within the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, shows the various markers for specific celebrity seating. Identifiers – which feature celebrity names and photos – for the likes of Pedro Pascal, Kristen Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Evan Peters among others can be seen in the clip. Check it out and also peep how Seth Rogen’s name was incorrectly printed:

Honestly, there’s a humorous irony to the fact that the Platonic star’s last name was wrongly printed as “Rogan.” Of many of the celebrities that’ll be present at the show tonight, the comic’s last name is honestly one of the easiest to spell. After all, this is a year where stars like Ike Barinholtz and Chloë Sevigny are nominated for awards. The spelling error, on its own, is funny, but the icing on the cake was that Rogen himself eventually chimed in with a response under the IG post:

They spelled my name wrong.

As I said earlier, though, it’s understandable as to how a mixup like this could happen. There were a lot of names that needed to be printed up for the Emmys’ seating chart, and it would be easy for a small mistake to be made. Plus, there are definitely those who have the last name “Rogan,” so it’s not as if that’s a weird spelling of the name. Regardless, I just love that the Pineapple Express icon weighed in publicly.

When it comes to the actual reason Seth Rogen will be at the TV-centric awards show, though, that’s because of the show he co-created, The Studio, which is up for six awards at the big show. Rogen himself is nominated in four categories for comedy series – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Comedy Series. The show also won nine awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

The Studio, which is streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription, has garnered a lot of attention, and not just because of the leading man’s tendency to fall during episodes. What this series does is provide a satirical look at the inner workings of a fictional film studio. As a result, Rogen and co. were able to cast famous directors and actors to play themselves on the show. Thus far, the show has received praise (and also drawn the ire of real-life studio executives).

I’m curious to see just how many awards Seth Rogen’s show ends up raking in. At the same time, let’s also make sure to put some respect on his name as well as an “e” where the “a” is on that seating marker. Here’s hoping Rogen acknowledges the mixup in any acceptance speeches he ends up giving. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air on CBS tonight, Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Viewers can also stream the ceremony using a Paramount+ subscription.