New On Netflix, Prime Video, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week ( December 15 -21)

We’re still over a week away from Christmas, and by looking at this week’s streaming releases, you can kinda tell. This week is a bit light when it comes to new streaming releases, making one wonder if everybody is holding their best for the holiday. That said, there are absolutely some great streaming movies hitting this month and some series that fans won’t want to miss.

Fallout Season 2 - December 17 (Prime Video)

It’s possible that the reason many streaming platforms don’t have any big titles dropping this week is that nobody wants to compete with what will certainly be the biggest streaming series of the month. Fallout Season 2 arrives for your Prime Video subscription this week, and considering how warmly Season 1 was received, you can bet fans will be tuning in every week to follow this one.

Emily In Paris Season 5 - December 18 (Netflix)

In the era of streaming, it's far from uncommon for even a high-profile series to fail to make it past its first season. This makes Emily in Paris something of an anomaly, as it has achieved five successful seasons. Unlike many of Netflix’s recent releases, the entire series is set to drop on December 18, giving fans something heartwarming to binge just before Christmas.

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day December 19 Netflix

Live entertainment has increasingly become a popular avenue for streaming platforms, and following its last big boxing match with Jake Paul, this week your Netflix subscription will once again provide a match, this time with Jake Paul going against former champion Anthony Joshua.

Saw Franchise - December 19 (Peacock)

December is usually the time for heartwarming and romantic movies with a holiday theme, but if you’re sick of the snow and hot cocoa, your Peacock subscription can offer you something quite different when the entire Saw franchise drops this week, including the most recent Saw X. If you wanted to binge every horrific Saw death, you could do that, though I have, and I don’t necessarily recommend it.

Born To Be Wild December 19 Apple TV

Sometimes you just need cute animals on your TV, and if you have an Apple TV subscription, then you’re covered. Born to Be Wild follows six baby animals, and each episode follows a newborn born in captivity learning how to survive in the wild. It looks and sounds absolutely adorable, nd possibly more than a little heartbreaking too.

Next week it will be Christmas, and while you’ll likely be spending lots of time with family, streamers will certainly be hoping you spend a bit of time in front of the TV as well, as all the major platforms have something new to entice you over.