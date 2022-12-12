Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After May Be Setting One Cast Member Up To Join The Single Life Season 4

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Wrecking Ball.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is moving right along, and while it seems like almost everyone’s relationship drama is winding down for the season, the fun may only be starting for one cast member. While 90 Day Fiancé veterans Libby and Andrei Castravet are continuing to deal with family drama and Andrei’s potential deportation, one member of their family members is seemingly being set up for a future appearance on The Single Life Season 4. More specifically, Libby’s dad Charlie Potthast announced during the episode he was back on the dating scene, and had even found someone.

As far as this mystery woman's identity goes, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers were only made privy to a few details during the episode. For one, we learned from Chuck that she's a cancer survivor like he is, and second, we found out her name is Lisa thanks to Libby checking her dad's phone at the restaurant.

Unfortunately, that was about all we discovered, as Lisa ended up bailing on the double-date hibachi dinner with Chuck, Andrei, and Libby due to an alleged COVID-19 diagnosis. Chuck certainly seemed a bit suspicious of the reason for Lisa skipping out, especially since he tried to call and text her a few times prior to the date, only to receive no responses.

In any case, Chuck decided to give Lisa another chance, and mentioned in a confessional segment that if things don’t work out, he’s still ready to get back in the dating game. It felt like the perfect scenario to set up Chuck to appear on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, assuming it returns in 2023, and showcase his journey back into the dating scene.

Chuck landing a spot on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 feels like a definite possibility, in part because Debbie Johnson joined that particular spinoff after the franchise followed her son Colt Johnson for a few seasons. The latest season of The Single Life showed Debbie with her new boyfriend Tony, though her now living in Canada with him may indicate she'll transition to The Other Way, which would leave a slot for Chuck to move into.

And while there’s obviously no rule that states TLC has to give Chuck a slot on the spinoff, as opposed to another solo lead, he would certainly fill the niche casting hole created by Debbie as an older cast member looking for love later in life. Chuck isn’t quite as old as Debbie, but he's still one of the more well-known parents of 90 Day Fiancé's stars, which is another niche that Debbie filled on this latest season.

We don’t know if 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 is officially happening yet, so we definitely don't know who might or might not appear. With that being said, there’s already a growing list of potential candidates that would have fans hyped for the season should it return.

Besides Chuck, we know that Tiffany Franco might be back after her showdown with Ronald Smith at the tell-all . It’s also possible that Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa could both join the follow-up series, given the rumors they’ve split up . By the time that season starts up, the new combined streaming platform from HBO and Discovery, possibly named Max , may have arrived.