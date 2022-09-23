Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé's Yve Is Officially Done With Mohamed

2022 has been a rough year on marriages in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Asuelu Pulaa confirmed a split with Kalani Faagata , Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett are going through a divorce , and as we watch Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marital troubles unfold on Happily Ever After?, another couple called it quits. After surviving early troubles in their story and making it down the aisle, Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed are officially done.

Not long after the couple made headlines for domestic assault and cheating allegations , Yve has officially filed for divorce from her Egyptian husband Mohamed. InTouch reported that Yve filed for separation on Wednesday, September 21st, weeks after the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

The news isn’t too surprising given that news of Mohamed’s infidelity arrived during Part 2 of the Season 9 tell-all, and leaked text messages of Mohamed’s conversations with a woman released on social media and Reddit. A representative for Yve commented to the outlet on the text messages and mentioned Mohamed even allegedly discussed his options with the woman:

Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning. They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.

International participants are often accused of “scamming” their significant others in 90 Day Fiancé, but it’s rare that audiences have actually seen alleged evidence of wrongdoing on this level. If what’s out on the internet is true, it does seem that Mohamed fully intended to stay married to Yve until his green card was available, and then immediately leave her for another woman living in the United States.

In hindsight, it does seem like Yve and Mohamed had many hurdles to face in their marriage in addition to everything previously mentioned. For example, there seemed to be a large disconnect in what they wanted in a significant other . Mohamed wasn’t fine with Yve’s Western clothing and lifestyle and indicated that he preferred that she and any children they had converted to the Muslim faith.

As for Yve, she expected Mohamed to be a stay-at-home dad to care for her son, while she returned to work. Mohamed made it clear he wanted to work, and didn’t intend to come to America so that he could sit in a house. The couple’s disagreements escalated to the point that Mohamed sought outside counsel to find a third party to sponsor him living in America which, in hindsight, now feels like another red flag. As rough as divorce can be, perhaps it’s best these two go their separate ways, and seek out new relationships closer to what they want from a spouse.