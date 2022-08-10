Looks Like Gen Z's Sydney Sweeney Is Back On Board For A Millennial Trend Megan Fox Recently Brought Back

By published

I'm so here for it.

Sydney Sweeney on Euphoria
(Image credit: HBO)

How Megan Fox Previously Brought Back The Side Part

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden

Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.