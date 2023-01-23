Looks Like Kanye West’s Kids Are Starting To Meet His New Wife Bianca Censori

It goes without saying that Kanye West has surprised the public with his actions over the years. However, I’m not sure just how many people were expecting the development that was revealed over a week ago. West was spotted with a mystery blonde earlier this month, and it was subsequently revealed that the woman in question is his wife. She’s since been identified as Bianca Censori, and she and her new hubby seem to be reveling in their marital bliss. Now, it looks like the relationship is taking a major step forward, as it would appear that Censori is starting to meet West’s kids.

Ye and Bianca Censori were out and about in Malibu, California on Sunday, during which they took in a meal at Nobu. And apparently, the newlyweds were joined by none other than the rapper’s eldest daughter with Kim Kardashian , North West. DailyMail.com obtained snapshots of the 9-year-old social media troll being dropped off at the eatery by her security team. Per the news outlet, North was joined by a friend for the evening as well.

It’s currently unclear as to whether or not this is the first time North West has ever met her new stepmother. However, this would, at the very least, appear to be her first public outing with her dad and his wife. This marks a big step for Kanye and suggests that he wants his little ones to get to know his spouse. North may be the only one of his four children to have partaken in this excursion, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that her siblings will cross paths with their stepmom soon. And of course, there is the possibility that they already have.

Bianca Censori became Ye’s Mrs. in early January, when the two were married in a private ceremony. So far, they’ve managed to keep the specifics of their relationship under wraps, and they reportedly hope to keep it that way. Censori’s family also put out a statement about the union, asking that the public give the couple the “privacy” they desire. The brood also expressed excitement about the Grammy winner marrying into their clan.

Of course, this marriage comes shortly after the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” performer’s lengthy divorce proceedings with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The star of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ), filed back in February 2021. And after that, the two became engaged in a lengthy legal battle over “the paperwork.” Eventually, Kardashian and Ye reached a settlement in November 2022, and it’ll see the musician pay his former spouse $200,000 in child support per month. The two also have joint custody of their kids, with both getting “equal access” to them.

Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on her ex-husband’s recent nuptials, but insiders allege that she’s hated Bianca Censori for some time now. Censori, an architectural designer, reportedly worked for her husband’s Yeezy brand for years. Sources even say that company employees knew that Kardashian had disdain for her. The SKIMS founder seems unbothered by all of the noise, though, as she recently took to social media to mark the start of her “quiet girl era.”

One thing that’s certain is that the public isn’t going to be quiet when it comes to Kanye West and his new wife, however. It’s pretty much a given that folks are going to keep talking them up, especially as they continue to be spotted out in public. Fans will probably also be curious to see whether any eventual evening or day trips involve any of West’s other children. We’ll just have to wait and see if (or how) this blended family comes together.