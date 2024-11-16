‘We Chose To Honor The Positive Aspects.' Matthew Perry's Home Sold For $8.5 Million, And New Owners Aren't Living In The Property Lightly

Just over a year after the tragic passing of Matthew Perry , the Los Angeles home where he died has officially been sold. The 3,500 square-foot property located in the Pacific Palisades was nabbed up by film production company founder and commercial real estate consultant, Anita Verma-Lallian. The magnate reportedly paid millions of dollars for the property. Now, Verma-Lallian is speaking about owning the property following Perry's death, and it sounds like she's not taking her new property lightly.

As Perry's Friends co-stars paid tribute to him and his family expressed their prior worries about a relapse on the first anniversary of his death, Verma-Lallian bought the late acs property for $8.55 million. Amidst the sale, the successful entrepreneur shared footage to Instagram of the home being blessed with an Indian pooja ceremony and added some words about her plans. Take a look:

Anita Verma-Lallian, who is Indian herself, owns a production company called Camelback Productions, which is dedicated to increasing South Asian representation. As part of her culture, she had a customary practice performed by a pandit ji, following her purchase of the Whole Ten Yards star's former home. She also spoke about how she came into the position to buy the property:

The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately. As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.

The off-market transaction comes a couple months after five people were arrested in association with Perry’s death . The beloved actor's passing was reportedly due to a ketamine overdose as determined amid an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Perry was found dead at the property in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023 by first responders after they received a 911 call about a “water emergency”. As Verma-Lallian continued in her statement:

We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying 🤣🙏. It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it 🙏🙏🧿.

The entrepreneur will not be living full-time in the home, as she referred to it as “the perfect vacation home." But, as she conveyed, they are keeping one vital piece of the place that is very Matthew Perry. He had a light-up Batman symbol installed in their pool. The actor was known to own a lot of Batman-related memorabilia, and it’s sweet the real estate consultant is choosing to honor Perry’s legacy by keeping his custom addition to his pool intact.

As Anita Verma-Lallian also explained, the purchase had nothing to do with Matthew Perry specifically, she was simply blown away by the four bedroom and four bathroom home. Perry purchased the property for $6 million back in 2020 and made renovations to the house just weeks before his death.

Despite the great loss of Matthew Perry, fans at least have the ability to relive his best moments from Friends with a Max subscription . Lisa Kudrow has been honoring her co-star by doing so ! It's especially great to see Perry's legacy continue and that the person who now owns his home has so much reverence for his memory.