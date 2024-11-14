Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bode's Relationship With Jared Padalecki's New Fire Country Character, And I'm Very Intrigued By His ‘Conflict’ Comments

The day is almost here! Jared Padalecki’s Fire Country debut is happening during this week’s episode, and I can’t wait to see him as Phase 3 instructor Captain Camden Casey. However, before we see his SoCal firefighter on screen, the show’s lead and co-creator, Max Thieriot, is previewing the impact the Supernatural actor will have on Fire Country’s third season . I have to say, I’m very intrigued by his comments too, specifically the ones regarding “conflict.”

When Padalecki’s character was announced, Thieriot and showrunner Tia Napolitano told CinemaBlend that Camden was written for him , and they teased that he’s bringing a new energy to the show. Then, while speaking with TV Insider , the Bode actor revealed that this new captain will encourage his character to work in a way that is typically discouraged. Elaborating on that idea, he said the following about the Phase 3 instructor:

Bode’s doing his best to walk this line and be a firefighter who operates by the book, and Camden is certainly not that guy. I think that Camden does things a different way, which creates a little conflict between him and Jake and him and Vince and Sharon. They see that Bode’s doing so well, but now here is this instructor who’s kind of pushing Bode to be Bode in a way.

This tracks. So, far, in the episodes from Season 3 that have aired on the 2024 TV schedule we’ve seen many characters, but specifically Jake, try to get Bode to not act on his impulsive instincts so much. With Camden trying to do the opposite – he’s trying to get Bode to harness his instincts – it might create conflict between Padalecki’s new guy and those closest to Bode.

However, what really intrigued me was Thieriot’s comments about how this new dynamic might feature som of its own conflict too, as he explained:

But I think that’s because Camden sees a bit of himself in Bode and they have a lot of similarities in the way that they act based on their instinct and gut feeling and make decisions based on what’s happening in the moment versus following the checklist. That’s a scary thing for everybody in Bode’s life to see because of decisions that Bode’s made in the past. The two of them obviously will work well together, but at the same time, I think their similarities and tendencies will also create conflict between the two of ’em and it’ll be really fun for everybody to watch.

Since the announcement that the Gilmore Girls actor was joining the show as a character who saw potential in Bode, I’ve always figured they’d have a mentor/mentee relationship. I didn’t really consider the conflict they could have. Maybe, Bode has changed a bit, and he sees the value in stopping himself from acting on impulse. Or maybe, he’ll get into a situation with Camden that proves that Jake and his parents are right in some cases.

Overall, I’m just super curious about how these two will butt heads, and I can’t wait to see it play out on screen. That’s partially the case because I’m excited about this little Fire Country arc. However, I’m also interested in how this relationship between Bode and Camden could impact what’s coming down the line for the Walker actor.

Like the now-greenlit spinoff Sheriff Country , there’s potential for Jared Padalecki to lead his own series within the Fire Country universe. So, I’m excited to see how it connects back to Bode’s story as well as how Camden’s time in Bode’s life impacts him moving forward.

