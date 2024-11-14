Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bode's Relationship With Jared Padalecki's New Fire Country Character, And I'm Very Intrigued By His ‘Conflict’ Comments
Will they be friends, foes or both?
The day is almost here! Jared Padalecki’s Fire Country debut is happening during this week’s episode, and I can’t wait to see him as Phase 3 instructor Captain Camden Casey. However, before we see his SoCal firefighter on screen, the show’s lead and co-creator, Max Thieriot, is previewing the impact the Supernatural actor will have on Fire Country’s third season. I have to say, I’m very intrigued by his comments too, specifically the ones regarding “conflict.”
When Padalecki’s character was announced, Thieriot and showrunner Tia Napolitano told CinemaBlend that Camden was written for him, and they teased that he’s bringing a new energy to the show. Then, while speaking with TV Insider, the Bode actor revealed that this new captain will encourage his character to work in a way that is typically discouraged. Elaborating on that idea, he said the following about the Phase 3 instructor:
This tracks. So, far, in the episodes from Season 3 that have aired on the 2024 TV schedule we’ve seen many characters, but specifically Jake, try to get Bode to not act on his impulsive instincts so much. With Camden trying to do the opposite – he’s trying to get Bode to harness his instincts – it might create conflict between Padalecki’s new guy and those closest to Bode.
However, what really intrigued me was Thieriot’s comments about how this new dynamic might feature som of its own conflict too, as he explained:
Since the announcement that the Gilmore Girls actor was joining the show as a character who saw potential in Bode, I’ve always figured they’d have a mentor/mentee relationship. I didn’t really consider the conflict they could have. Maybe, Bode has changed a bit, and he sees the value in stopping himself from acting on impulse. Or maybe, he’ll get into a situation with Camden that proves that Jake and his parents are right in some cases.
Overall, I’m just super curious about how these two will butt heads, and I can’t wait to see it play out on screen. That’s partially the case because I’m excited about this little Fire Country arc. However, I’m also interested in how this relationship between Bode and Camden could impact what’s coming down the line for the Walker actor.
Like the now-greenlit spinoff Sheriff Country, there’s potential for Jared Padalecki to lead his own series within the Fire Country universe. So, I’m excited to see how it connects back to Bode’s story as well as how Camden’s time in Bode’s life impacts him moving forward.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To see how this all plays out, you can watch Jared Padalecki and Max Thieriot as Camden and Bode in the newest episode of Fire Country when it airs on CBS this Friday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET or the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.