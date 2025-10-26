Dylan Efron Shared An Update After Revealing He Broke His Nose Amid DWTS Training

Dancing with the Stars is not for the faint of heart, as we’ve seen many celebrities suffer injuries during intense rehearsals. Season 34 — currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule — is no different, and Dylan Efron seems to be the latest victim. Efron recently revealed he broke his nose while practicing with pro partner Daniella Karagach. The Traitors alum has since shared an update after receiving an outpouring of support from his fans and fellow dancers.

Dylan Efron shared an Instagram post from the hospital Saturday night, revealing that he’d taken an elbow to the face while trying a new dance move with his DWTS partner. The “Sexiest Man Alive” nominee gave a thumbs up in the first pic as he held an ice pack to his nose, as you can see below:

A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron) A photo posted by on

At least he’s in good spirits! Dylan Efron giggled his way through the reveal that Daniella Karagach was responsible (unintentionally, of course) for the impromptu emergency room trip, and he laughed as he appeared to call all of the equipment around him “excessive.”

He also revealed that his partner, along with fellow Season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov, refused to leave his side during the ordeal. How sweet is that? They weren’t the only ones showing concern for Zac Efron’s brother, though. The comments section of his post was bursting with support from his DWTS brethren, who wrote:

Jan Ravnik: Feel better soon !!

Feel better soon !! Val Chmerkovskiy: Oh em gee

Oh em gee Robert Irwin: What!!!!! Feel better mate 👊

What!!!!! Feel better mate 👊 Andy Richter: I’m alerting HR!

I’m alerting HR! Emma Slater: WHAT?!! [Dylan Efron] hope you’re ok!

WHAT?!! [Dylan Efron] hope you’re ok! Mark Ballas: I hope you’re ok brother. sending you love 🫶🏼

I hope you’re ok brother. sending you love 🫶🏼 Whitney Leavitt: Dylannnnnn NOOOOOO im so sorry!

Dylannnnnn NOOOOOO im so sorry! Alix Earle: OMG 😢 dylannnnn

Even last season’s winner Joey Graziadei — who called Dylan Efron this season’s dark horse to win Dancing with the Stars — weighed in to say he hopes the dancer is “all good.” Naturally, Boston Rob was also in the comments after forming a bromance with Efron on The Traitors, joking with Daniella Karagach to “Keep him in line.”

After receiving so much love, the celebrity must have felt the need to update the people, because he followed up his original post with an Instagram story to show that they were already “back practicing.”

(Image credit: Dylan Efron's Instagram Stories)

Dylan Efron may be the latest contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 to suffer an injury, but he’s not the only one. Danielle Fishel tore her hamstring early in the competition, while Alix Earle posted a TikTok revealing her own hardships. The influencer showed off bruises on her collarbone, a swollen knee and said one of her toenails fell off — which reminds me of possibly the grossest injury in DWTS history, when Bindi Irwin had to superglue her toenails down to keep them from tearing off and bleeding. Yuck.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Dance on over to Disney+ to stream episodes of Dancing with the Stars, but be sure to grab a subscription first. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. There's an ad-free option as well, and it costs $18.99 a month. Or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Past seasons have seen contestants forced out of the competition due to injury. So, while Dylan Efron’s broken nose is probably less than ideal, hopefully that’s the worst that will befall the current contestants as they strive for more perfect 10s in Season 34.

Tune in for “Halloween Night” when the celebs hit the ballroom floor at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 28, on ABC and streaming live with a Disney+ subscription.