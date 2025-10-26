Dylan Efron Shared An Update After Revealing He Broke His Nose Amid DWTS Training
Ouch!
Dancing with the Stars is not for the faint of heart, as we’ve seen many celebrities suffer injuries during intense rehearsals. Season 34 — currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule — is no different, and Dylan Efron seems to be the latest victim. Efron recently revealed he broke his nose while practicing with pro partner Daniella Karagach. The Traitors alum has since shared an update after receiving an outpouring of support from his fans and fellow dancers.
Dylan Efron shared an Instagram post from the hospital Saturday night, revealing that he’d taken an elbow to the face while trying a new dance move with his DWTS partner. The “Sexiest Man Alive” nominee gave a thumbs up in the first pic as he held an ice pack to his nose, as you can see below:
A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)
A photo posted by on
At least he’s in good spirits! Dylan Efron giggled his way through the reveal that Daniella Karagach was responsible (unintentionally, of course) for the impromptu emergency room trip, and he laughed as he appeared to call all of the equipment around him “excessive.”
He also revealed that his partner, along with fellow Season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov, refused to leave his side during the ordeal. How sweet is that? They weren’t the only ones showing concern for Zac Efron’s brother, though. The comments section of his post was bursting with support from his DWTS brethren, who wrote:
- Jan Ravnik: Feel better soon !!
- Val Chmerkovskiy: Oh em gee
- Robert Irwin: What!!!!! Feel better mate 👊
- Andy Richter: I’m alerting HR!
- Emma Slater: WHAT?!! [Dylan Efron] hope you’re ok!
- Mark Ballas: I hope you’re ok brother. sending you love 🫶🏼
- Whitney Leavitt: Dylannnnnn NOOOOOO im so sorry!
- Alix Earle: OMG 😢 dylannnnn
Even last season’s winner Joey Graziadei — who called Dylan Efron this season’s dark horse to win Dancing with the Stars — weighed in to say he hopes the dancer is “all good.” Naturally, Boston Rob was also in the comments after forming a bromance with Efron on The Traitors, joking with Daniella Karagach to “Keep him in line.”
After receiving so much love, the celebrity must have felt the need to update the people, because he followed up his original post with an Instagram story to show that they were already “back practicing.”
Dylan Efron may be the latest contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 to suffer an injury, but he’s not the only one. Danielle Fishel tore her hamstring early in the competition, while Alix Earle posted a TikTok revealing her own hardships. The influencer showed off bruises on her collarbone, a swollen knee and said one of her toenails fell off — which reminds me of possibly the grossest injury in DWTS history, when Bindi Irwin had to superglue her toenails down to keep them from tearing off and bleeding. Yuck.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Dance on over to Disney+ to stream episodes of Dancing with the Stars, but be sure to grab a subscription first. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. There's an ad-free option as well, and it costs $18.99 a month. Or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Past seasons have seen contestants forced out of the competition due to injury. So, while Dylan Efron’s broken nose is probably less than ideal, hopefully that’s the worst that will befall the current contestants as they strive for more perfect 10s in Season 34.
Tune in for “Halloween Night” when the celebs hit the ballroom floor at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 28, on ABC and streaming live with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.