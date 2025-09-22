Meghan McCain, Ming-Na Wen And More Stars Respond After Gina Carano Lands Her First TV Gig Since The Mandalorian Firing

Over four years after her firing from The Mandalorian — and the wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney that followed — Gina Carano is headed back to TV. Many are thrilled about this news, and that includes some of Carano’s former co-stars and other celebrities, as people including Meghan McCain and Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand took to social media to show their excitement and support for the actress.

Gina Carano will star in the Las Vegas-set Logan Reign, in which her character is a legal assistant by day, vigilante crime fighter by night. She seems excited for the opportunity to return to the small screen, saying she’s “bringing every ounce of who I am as an actress” to the project, and it sounds like others are just as pumped. Carano shared the casting announcement to Instagram, on which Meghan McCain commented:

Yesss congratulations!!!!

The former co-host of The View wasn’t the only one excited to see Gina Carano’s next TV role following her portrayal of Cara Dune on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription). Orange Is the New Black’s Taryn Manning also weighed in, writing:

Yesssssssss there she is ladies and gentleman!!! 😍

Ming-Na Wen, who recurred on the first two seasons of the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series as Fennec Shand, added three applause emojis and a heart, while Gina Carano also received love from fellow Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand, who wrote:

Fuck yes!!! Let’s go!!! 🙌❤️

There aren’t too many details available about Logan Reign yet, including which network or streaming service will house it, but don't expect it to make its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule. The series is being developed by Straightwire Entertainment Group, in a partnership with Get Out producers Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick.

Gina Carano was fired from Disney and Lucasfilm in 2021 after social media activity that included claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, questioning COVID-19 protocols and comparing the political climate to Nazi Germany. The actress argued in her wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit that her co-star Pedro Pascal did not face such consequences for his own political posts.

Disney and Lucasfilm settled the lawsuit with Gina Carano last month. Details of the agreement weren’t revealed, but it sounds like the door might be open for the actress to return in an upcoming Star Wars shows and movie, as a Disney spokesperson said in a statement afterward that they “look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

While Gina Carano was able to land a couple of movie roles after her 2021 firing, she has been open about struggling to find work, saying it was like she was “sitting here in a desert” all alone. We’ll have to see if she ever reprises her role as Cara Dune or finds another role within the House of Mouse. Until then, though, we’ll definitely have our eyes on The Mandalorian and Grogu movie that’s set for release on the 2026 movie calendar.