Daredevil: Born Again EP Teases Jessica Jones’ Return In A Way That Speaks To Why I Love Krysten Ritter

Daredevil: Born Again will return for Season 2 in 2026, and we're going to get a reunion between heroes we haven't seen since we were watching Marvel shows with a Netflix subscription. Jessica Jones is making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and of course, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role to play the super-strong detective. It's a role she was made for, and frankly, a producer's latest comments about the character's return solidify that.

Sana Amanat spoke to Empire about Daredevil: Born Again, which will be a part of the 2026 TV schedule. Amanat explained what Ritter's character will bring to the series in her big return, and I can already hear her sarcastic and biting remarks opposite Matt Murdock:

[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person. So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.

I'm loving that Jessica Jones is going to be the person who cuts through the tension in Daredevil: Born Again, and perhaps will remind Charlie Cox's character that "brooding" isn't a necessary trait of heroes. I wonder how receptive he'll be to working with Jones in this universe, and if they'll become good friends or just associates by the end of this season.

Even if she hadn't originated the role on Netflix, Jessica Jones is a character suited Krysten Ritter after other characters she played throughout her career. A sarcastic but kick ass woman could be used to describe Jane in Breaking Bad, or Mia in Dexter: Resurrection. There aren't many actors who are a near-perfect fit for Marvel characters, and I'd say she's as obvious a casting as Patrick Stewart was to play Professor Charles Xavier. I'm not sure I could see anyone else in the role, so I'm glad she came back to reprise it.

Krysten Ritter was thrilled that Jessica Jones had enough lead time after the original series' cancellation on Netflix to have a proper ending, but now is coming back for a new adventure and possibly even a revival of the series. I don't blame her or anyone who was a part of the Netflix Marvelverse who wants to come back, especially after seeing the difference between the original Daredevil series and the Born Again show. I'd love to see how Jessica Jones would look with a Disney budget, and if fans are receptive to the character's return in Season 2, perhaps we could find out sooner than later what that looks like.

Get hyped for 2026, because a new season of Daredevil: Born Again is headed to Disney+ on March 4th. All this talk about Krysten Ritter's return has me eager for new episodes, so I may need to rewatch Season 1. Either that, or I can revisit all of the original Jessica Jones, which is currently on the platform.