Ashley Eckstein Shared The Story Behind Her ‘Constant’ Debate With Dave Filoni About Ahsoka And What She 'Always Wanted' From The Clone Wars

The galaxy far, far away has new stories available for Star Wars fans with a Disney+ subscription in the 2025 TV schedule, with the release of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. The four-part animated series recruited some of the biggest names from the franchise to join the cast, including Ashley Eckstein, who has been voicing Ahsoka Tano going back to the earliest days of The Clone Wars. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about what she always hoped to do on Clone Wars and discussed with executive producer Dave Filoni.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was Eckstein's first opportunity to reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano since Rosario Dawson took over the character in live-action. She shared that Dave Filoni had promised her that she would "always be the voice of Ahsoka in animation," and was understandably emotional when she got the call about Rebuild the Galaxy. That's not to say that the LEGO Star Wars version of Ahsoka is the same as the one whose life was getting progressively worse as each season of The Clone Wars passed.

So, I had to ask Eckstein when we spoke about the 2025 Her Universe Fashion Show: does LEGO Ahsoka get to be any funnier than Clone Wars Ahsoka did by the end of her journey? Eckstein laughed and explained:

That's actually a really great question, because I always wanted Ahsoka to laugh, and that was a constant conversation between me and Dave Filoni in the studio. I was like, 'Does Ahsoka get to laugh this episode?' Because I'm always laughing. And Dave would always [call] it my 'cuteness,' because I was always giggling and laughing. And before every episode, he'd say, 'All right, Snips. Ball up your cuteness and throw it out of the studio.' And I'm like, 'But why? When is Ahsoka gonna get to laugh?'

Poor Ahsoka wasn't looking too cute or doing much smiling at the end of the Clone Wars series finale back in 2020, what with only her, Rex, and (as she would later have confirmed) Maul surviving Order 66 from the ship she'd been on. Even the passage of time between the end of Clone Wars and her first appearances in Star Wars Rebels wasn't enough to make her do a whole lot of smiling. She'd left "Snips" behind. But Clone Wars canon didn't have to apply for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy!

All four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past are currently available streaming on Disney+, and Eckstein teased a bit of what Ahsoka brings to the animated series. She told me:

I will say that this series does bring the laughs. I don't know if we're getting them through Ahsoka, but she has a really true to form to Ahsoka, a really inspiring storyline that will resonate with all of us. As I say, Ahsoka lives in all of us. Even though Ahsoka is in a galaxy far, far away, we all see ourselves in Ahsoka, and what she goes through in this series, I think we're all going to relate to.

Funny or not, Ahsoka has clearly remained dear to Eckstein's heart even years after the end of The Clone Wars, including some words of wisdom about how "Ahsoka lives in all of us," and she even had a message for fans before the premiere of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka series. Now, nearly two decades after she first voiced the future fan favorite, she still has new means of voicing Ahsoka Tano.

Ashley Eckstein is only one Star Wars fan favorite to return to the franchise for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Other cast members include Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Dee Bradley Baker, Sam Witwer, and Kelly Marie Tran, as well as returning main cast members Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live).

With only four episodes, you can watch LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past one installment at a time or just under two hours via binge-watching. Whatever your approach, the season is available now on Disney+.