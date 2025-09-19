After Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney And Lucasfilm Concluded, She Landed Her First New Show Since The Mandalorian

Gina Carano was once one of the biggest new names in the galaxy far, far away, becoming a popular addition to the Star Wars franchise as part of The Mandalorian’s excellent first season(available streaming with a Disney+ subscription). She was written out after the end of Season 2, however, when she was cut from the franchise by Lucasfiilm in response to controversial social media posts. Now, more than four years later and in the wake of her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm being resolved, she’s coming back to TV.

Gina Carano’s Lawsuit

In 2024, Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm that claimed wrongful termination and discrimination, alleging that she was unfairly cut from The Mandalorian. At the time, she was looking for punitive damages as well as for Lucasfilm to bring her back as Cara Dune, with Elon Musk helping the actress bring her case.

The lawsuit was settled by Disney and Carano back in August of 2025 ahead of what would have been the trial date in September. Details about the settlement weren’t revealed, but a statement from a Disney spokesperson (via Deadline) said that Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company were “pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,” adding “we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

Only time will tell if that last comment results in Gina Carano reprising her role as Cara Dune, but her new TV role isn’t one that takes her back to the galaxy far, far away.

Gina Carano’s New TV Role

Carano is set to star in a new series set in Las Vegas called Logan Reign, according to Deadline. She’ll play a vigilante crime fighter, who has the comparatively innocuous job of a legal assistant in Vegas during the day. The project is being developed by the film and television production company Straightwire Entertainment Group, in a partnership with Get Out producers Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick as Logan Reign producers.

At the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be a network or a streaming platform attached to Logan Reign, but Carano told Deadline that she’s been “craving to bring to life” Logan Reign, then went on:

I’m bringing every ounce of who I am as an actress and what I have learned in this industry to this role and at this moment I have a lot to give. Returning to Las Vegas, which is its own fantastic character in itself, and also Las Vegas being the place I grew up is going to be exhilarating, and I’ll feel very much at home filming there. Lights, camera, action, art, grit — Vegas has it all. I’m giddy at the possibilities.

Logan Reign isn’t Carano’s first gig since the end of her time on The Mandalorian, as she starred in the film Western called Terror on the Prairie in 2022 and then My Son Hunter later that year. It remains to be seen what the timeline will be for Logan Reign or where it will end up if it does get off the ground. As for whether Carano will return to a Disney project, Star Wars fans will have to wait and see. She has not been announced as part of any of the thus-far upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows at the time of writing.