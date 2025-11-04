SNL Alum Ego Nwodim Discusses What Her Life Has Been Like Since Leaving The Show

Saturday Night Live's Season 51 cast shakeup provided a new look for the show's ensemble, but it also marked the departures of beloved stars. Amid the massive developments was the loss of seven-year series veteran Ego Nwodim. While some stars' contracts weren't renewed, Nwodim left on her own. More recently, the star has been frank about the ups and downs of working at SNL, and she's now shedding light on what life has been like for her since exiting the TV institution.

Nwodim spoke with People during the Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) Honors Gala in N.Y.C. about life post-Studio 8H. Even though the announcement wasn’t made too long ago, she’s already expressed that leaving SNL is "an exciting thing" so she can pursue more creative endeavors. During her more recent interview, Nwodim held onto that upbeat outlook while discussing what she's been doing as of late:

It's been really great. I've been getting to work on projects of my own and collaborate with new people. It's been wonderful being at SNL for as long as I was able to be there. But now I'm getting to do things outside of there.

As much as I hate to see any of my favorites leave the historic late-night sketch show, I do love watching their careers expand after their stints. I’m also thrilled to see how the Lisa From Temecula actor will grow now that she’s no longer a regular at 30 Rock. I can only imagine what fun she'll get up to now that she has more flexibility. (I just hope she and longtime pal and former SNL co-star, Heidi Gardner, will reunite on at least a few projects!)

Nwodim expanded on the update by highlighting her upcoming Off Broadway one woman comedy show, which kicks off later this month. That production should truly allow the star to spread her wings and really flex her chops as a performer. Also, it seems that's not the only priority she has right now:

So I have a show at Lincoln Center coming up, which is very exciting. I'm going to do a little bit of a workshopping of a one-woman show. I can't tell you the other stuff because I'm realizing I almost spilled tea. Good tea. But I'll let the other press tell you soon enough when it drops.

I love this for her! Following Ego Nwodim killing it with her "Miss Eggy" segment during Weekend Update near the end of Season 50, the one-woman show feels like a no-brainer, in my opinion. It’s also really smart for a star in Nwodiim’s position to perform for an audience and see what piques the public’s interest. Collectively this emits undeniable big SNL alumni star energy, and I’m here for it.

Aside from that, I'm pumped about the nearly spilled tea here. I mean, are we talking about a new TV show, a movie or something else entirely? Regardless of what exactly is being kept under wraps, Nwodim’s carrot dangling – accidental or not – is effective. Especially if you base it on the sprinkling of her appearances on the 2025 TV schedule outside of SNL.

There's certainly one thing that seems to be true for Ego Nwodim after her Saturday Night Live exit, and it's that she seems to be enjoying a new chapter filled with promising opportunities. Fans can check out Nwodim's SNL work, though, by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription.