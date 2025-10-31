Katee Sackhoff Threw Back To BSG, The Mandalorian, And All The Times She 'Was Basically A Halloween' Costume (And There Are Lots)

Katee Sackhoff is well known within the sci-fi/fantasy/superhero sphere, but not just for one particular character. For Battlestar Galactica fans, she may always be Kara "Starbuck" Thrace. For the Star Wars faithful, she's been playing Bo-Katan Kryze since before the character even emerged from animation to appear in live-action. Sackhoff even dabbled in the world of DC Comics adaptations as Amunet Black on The CW's The Flash. By this point in the 2025 TV schedule, fans have plenty of characters played by Sackhoff to choose from to pick a favorite.

The actress leaned into all those roles to celebrate Halloween this year, posting photos of all the times she wore clothes for work that could double as costumes fit for the spooky season. For me, she'll always be Starbuck first and foremost, so I had no idea just how many photos she'd be able to include! Take a look:

A post shared by Katee Sackhoff (@therealkateesackhoff) A photo posted by on

For anybody who wants to channel their inner Katee Sackhoff character for Halloween one of these years, some of the options are pretty elaborate, although her look for Longmire might not be too hard to recreate on short notice. The dress from Oculus might not be difficult to dupe, but the evil glowing eyes would be a little complicated.

Some other actors who have been all over the sci-fi sphere hit up her comment section to weigh in with some pretty endearing messages. Ming-Na Wen, another Mandalorian (and later Book of Boba Fett) alum, wrote in the comments:

We do have the best job, eh? ❤️🔥

Honestly, Ming-Na Wen is another actor who probably has a closet full of outfits worthy of Halloween, if she got take home her wardrobe for her Star Wars work and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Throw in a white coat and set of scrubs for longtime ER fans like me, and there are lots of options out of her list of credits. (Thankfully, she didn't end up quitting action roles despite being tempted.)

Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes had a pitch for her that would lead to another outfit worthy of Halloween:

You need a StarTrek gig🖖🏾🎬👍🏼♥️

If anybody could arrange for a Star Trek gig, Jonathan Frakes would probably be the guy! Not only is he known for playing Commander Riker in The Next Generation, but he has directed episodes all across the franchise.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans also had comments on the photos, and I was surprised to see how much love Longmire got. I knew the show (which is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription) has its fair share of fans, but always assumed that she'd be most appreciated for her sci-fi work.

All in all, Katee Sackhoff found a fun way to wish a happy Halloween to her social media followers, and I'm guessing that there will be a fair number of people all over the country dressed like her various characters to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year.