Meghan Trainor's Less About That Bass After Losing 60 Pounds Following Baby's Birth

Meghan Trainor has always been “All About That Bass” and all about that body positivity. She danced onto the scene eight years ago with this song that has 2.5 billion views on YouTube, and she has been a role model for many women ever since. Now she is entering a new era, reminiscent of what made her a hit in the first place, with her album Takin’ It Back. She is also being as open as ever about body positivity, her mental health, and most recently her weight loss journey after having her child.

The journalist interviewing the pop star for ET Canada noted how “snatched” Trainor is in the “Made You Look” music video. This then led to a discussion about the pop star’s fitness journey. Ever since the birth of her son Riley in 2021, she said she has been on a mission to be in a “great place” for her family. She explained:

I was my heaviest I’ve ever been, I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar… I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.

She elaborated on the journey she’s been on both mentally and physically in the past year, saying:

So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!’ And I did. I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just woman, and I’m better than ever.

All of this also happened while the “All About That Bass” singer was blowing up on TikTok, where she has over 14 million followers. She said the platform has allowed her to be her authentic self because they accept her for who she is, including the fact that she and her husband Daryl Sabara have double toilets in their bathroom . She also has been open about how much she loves her family, and they love her right back, especially her husband who has enthusiastically spoken many times about how much he adores his wife, and her music.

Trainor also said her confidence these days is at a level of an “eight or nine,” and it makes me so happy to see the pop star so comfortable and confident.

All of this talk about Trainor’s journey, and her confidence, reminds me of Anne Hathaway opening up about being self-conscious on the set of Ocean’s Eight because she just had a child. She talked about how she was a bit nervous walking onto set, but was then supported by her castmates who were hyping her up, including Rihanna who complimented her on her butt .

Another celebrity who has been open about her fitness journey is Rebel Wilson , who wrote about how she reached her weight loss goal a month early. She’s also been transparent about her eating habits , and the ups and downs of her “year of health.”

It’s refreshing to see such a positive take on women’s health journeys and experiences with childbirth and body image.